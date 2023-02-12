Find out which local prep soccer teams made playoffs

Boys and girls high school teams from across Sonoma County and the wider area earned spots Sunday in the North Coast Section soccer playoffs that begin Tuesday.

The date and times for those games, and the seedings (in parentheses) for each team in their respective divisions, are as follows:

Tuesday, Feb. 14:

Division 2 boys:

(9) Liberty at (8) Maria Carrillo, 5 p.m.

(7) Casa Grande at (10) Hayward, 7 p.m.

(11) Santa Rosa at (6) Newark Memorial, 7 p.m.

Division 3 boys:

(12) Rancho Cotate at (5) Acalanes, 5 p.m.

(9) Analy at (8) Piner, 7 p.m.

(13) Pinole Valley at (4) Ukiah, 7 p.m.

(11) Sonoma Academy at (6) San Rafael, 7 p.m.

Division 2 girls:

(15) Arroyo at (2) Windsor, 3:30 p.m.

(14) Dougherty Valley at (3) Maria Carrillo, 7 p.m.

(13) Benicia at (4) Casa Grande, 7 p.m.

(11) Livermore at (6) Montgomery, 7 p.m.

(7) Northgate at (10) Ukiah, 7 p.m.

Division 4 girls:

(16) Piner at (1) Cardinal Newman, 7 p.m.

(9) Alhambra at (8) Petaluma, 7 p.m.

(10) Rancho Cotate at (7) Miramonte, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Division 4 boys:

(14) Salesian College Prepatory at (3) Roseland University Prep, 3:30 p.m.

(16) Kelseyville at (1) Cardinal Newman, 7 p.m.

(12) Marin Catholic at (5) Healdsburg, 7 p.m.

Division 3 girls:

(15) Healdsburg at (7) Urban, 3:30 p.m.

(11) International at (6) Sonoma Academy, 7 p.m.