First impressions from 49ers OTAs: Trey Lance’s finger points to better throws despite no-shows

SANTA CLARA — Count Trey Lance among the shift managers coping with staffing shortages in today’s business climate.

Of the 49ers’ seven Pro Bowl players last season, none participated in Tuesday’s organized team activities, and only one was present to watch, that being tight end George Kittle.

The Press Democrat’s Inside the 49ers blog

“I miss those guys a lot,” Lance said. “Trent (Williams), Deebo (Samuel), Alex Mack, all those guys, and they’re just good guys to be around.”

Lance issued no complaints, however, about toiling away with the B-list supporting cast. He is more at ease and seizing a leadership role that’s commanded from the starting quarterback job.

The lack of veteran stars could make it easier for Lance’s transition to that marquee job.

Still, coach Kyle Shanahan expects a calvary of veteran stars to show for mandatory minicamp June 13-15, and he included in that pack, somewhat surprisingly, Samuel, Williams and defensive end Nick Bosa.

Some mainstays could be held out until training camp starts in late July, including Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner, who are dealing with minor, “lower-half” issues, Shanahan said. Mack is out of the country and possibly heading to retirement while fellow Pro Bowler Kyle Juszczyk was called away for a personal matter after Monday’s OTA opener.

No player, perhaps except for Samuel, is the focus of such intense scrutiny this offseason as Lance. Unlike a year ago when he arrived as a rookie understudy to Jimmy Garoppolo, Lance is fully committed to leading this refurbished team, and he said he’s finally recovered from a finger fracture last preseason that hindered his passing touch all season.

“The finger, for me, was the biggest thing just as far as throwing the ball,” Lance revealed. “I had to learn how to throw the ball differently, without using my pointer finger because of where it was at throughout the year. Now I’m in a great spot health-wise.”

Lance required surgery after that finger fracture Aug. 29 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and even though he couldn’t straighten out the finger all the way, he did not require a follow-up procedure.

Shanahan disputed a reporter’s suggestion that Lance revamped his throwing motion to more of a three-quarter release, and Lance himself said: “I didn’t try to rewrite anything.”

Tuesday marked the first OTA session open to the media, and Lance completed all but a couple of passes which missed high during the 90-minute practice. No one was expecting perfection, especially with a B-list supporting cast, and without helmets on in 11-on-11 action.

Lance emerged upbeat in his ensuing media session, acknowledging there is a difference in his leadership potential without competing alongside Garoppolo, the incumbent starter who remains on the trade block and away from the team rehabilitating from March 8 shoulder surgery.

So, what was it like when Lance attended a recent Warriors playoff game with Kittle and their backups, Nate Sudfeld and Ross Dwelley? What were fans’ reactions at San Francisco’s Chase Center?

“Everyone was just excited. How can you not be? It’s going to be fun,” Kittle said. “You traded three first-round picks (in 2020, ’21 and ’22). You’re excited for a guy of that caliber to come in and play football.

“I’m excited for it, too. He brings just a different dimension to the game, with his legs and extending plays,” Kittle added. “But we’re doing 7-on-7 now so he doesn’t see a lot of pass rush, and that’s really good for Trey. It forces him to be in the pocket, throw the football on time and really get in tune with coach Shanahan’s offense, because it is complicated.”

“There’s going to be a different side of the 49ers’ offense we haven’t seen before.”

Roll call

These remain voluntary workouts, as were the past five weeks of the offseason program, and the 49ers are still exercising caution for those players recovering from injuries during last year’s run to the NFC championship game.

Still rehabilitating are running back Elijah Mitchell (knee), offensive linemen Mike McGlinchey (quadriceps repair) and Daniel Brunskill (knee tendinitis), defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw (knee), cornerback Jason Verrett (knee reconstruction), linebackers Azeez Al-Shaair (knee, shoulder) and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee), all of whom are at the facility.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas went home ill before Tuesday’s practice.

Garoppolo update

After 4½ seasons on the 49ers, Garoppolo’s exit seems certain, just not as imminent as it was before his March 8 shoulder surgery stalled his trade market. “I expect at sometime he’ll be traded, but it’s not a guarantee. It went on hold when (surgery) happened,” Shanahan said.