Flying past fear: How Olympians manage to compete at breakneck speeds

The Winter Olympics are a carnival of danger, a crash reel of carnage. Compared with the Summer Games, they are a spectacle of speed and slick surfaces, powered mostly by the undefeated force of gravity.

Skiers hurtle themselves down the mountains faster than cars on the highway. Sliders ride high-speed sleds down a twisting chute of ice. Ski jumpers soar great distances through the air, and snowboarders and freestyle skiers flip and spin in the sky and hope for a safe landing.

The next wipeout always feels moments away.

The athletes who perform these daring feats are not crazy. They are not reckless. But they do have one thing in common that might surprise those of us who watch.

They are scared. Every one of them.

“When you’re going as fast as we are,” American downhill ski racer Breezy Johnson said, “anywhere on the course can turn into an injury trap, if not a death trap, really quick.”

In January, Johnson, a gold medal favorite, was injured in a crash. A week later, she announced that she was out of the Olympics.

The New York Times interviewed dozens of Winter Olympians and others with ties to the most extreme sports at the Games. We wanted to dive deep on the mental side of danger.

The first question: Does fear play a role in your sport?

“There’s a ton of risk, and there’s a ton of fear in what we do,” said Faye Gulini, an American making her fourth trip to the Olympics in snowboard cross.

Downhill skier Jacqueline Wiles of the United States echoed the sentiments of several athletes.

“Fear plays a huge role in our sport,” she said. “If someone tells you otherwise, I think they’re lying.”

Snowboarder Shaun White might look immune to fear, having won three gold medals in the halfpipe. That’s not true.

“I definitely would not consider myself fearless,” he said. “I just manage the fear.”

Fear is a complex and personal topic. Ask athletes what scares them, specifically, and the answers cover a broad spectrum — the fear of missing the Olympics, of regret; of disappointing family and friends; of not being able to control their story; or the ending of their career, of losing control.

But the No. 1 answer is a fear that is visceral, tangible and common in these sports.

It is the fear of getting hurt.

“This sport kills people,” Johnson said of downhill skiing. “It injures everyone.”

Nothing but a bobble

This subset of Winter Olympic athletes tends to fall into two categories: Those who have sustained serious injuries. And those who will.

There is no good time to get hurt. But there is a worst time. Alice Merryweather knows. Only one thing could keep Merryweather, one of the top American ski racers, out of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. And on a quiet September morning in the Swiss Alps, it did.

It was nothing but a bobble, not unlike all the others that ski racers encounter and recover from at high speeds. Merryweather frantically tried to regain her balance.

In a moment, she pitched forward, then flung back, her backside on her skis, still pointing downhill until one caught on the ice. Two bones snapped in her left leg. Ligaments ripped in her knee. She spun forward as her face scraped the coarse ice. Gravity dragged her downhill until she slid to a heaping stop.

“It happened so quickly, I can’t remember the feeling of my leg breaking,” she said in December, showing the video to her boyfriend, Sam DuPratt, a ski racer recovering from two broken legs.

Merryweather’s bloodied face had healed in the ensuing months, but her leg — and perhaps her psyche — has a long way to go.

The ski season moved on without her. Skiers have won races that might have been hers. As with the other athletes interviewed, Merryweather said she never feared the pain of injury. It was about heartbreak. It was the fear of missed opportunity.

The culmination of four years of work — the Olympics — will happen without Merryweather, as she heals on the other side of the globe.

“I’m in kind of a limbo phase of my recovery right now,” she said. “I’ve had two surgeries already, and now I’m waiting for my tibia to heal enough that they can take the rod out of it. Anywhere from five to 11 months from now I’ll be able to get that done. Then it’ll be another six to nine months, and I’ll be able to get back on snow, start sliding around.”

For Merryweather and other athletes, the fear is not of the pain that injury causes. It is of the questions it raises.

“It definitely brings a bunch of new fears into the equation,” Merryweather said. “I’m afraid of all the uncertainty at this point. I don’t know how my body is going to heal. I don’t know how this leg is going to feel when I try to challenge it again.”