For Harvard coach Tommy Amaker, class is always in session

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts — When George Floyd died under the knee of a Minneapolis policeman, Harvard basketball coach Tommy Amaker knew it was time to get to work.

Or, more precisely, back to work.

He lined up guest speakers, many of them Black leaders and veterans of the civil rights movement. A program to place minority interns in college athletic departments was launched. Harvard coaches made sure every player on the team had registered to vote.

None of it was new for Amaker, nor was it a surprise to those who have watched him invigorate the Harvard basketball program even as he made it a model for others only now awakening to social justice causes.

“In Tom’s case, he’s been doing it for years. And it’s been authentic,” said Kentucky coach John Calipari, who partnered with Amaker on the internship program named for John McLendon, one of basketball’s first Black coaches. “You know, it’s not for optics. He’s not doing it now because this all hit. He was doing it for these kids because he knew it would make a difference.”

Floyd’s death this spring sparked an unprecedented outpouring of anger over police violence against Black men and women — a concern that soon spilled into sports.

NBA players walked off the court, refusing to play without the promise of change. The WNBA’s Atlanta Dream took a stand against its own owner, U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Georgia Republican, when she belittled the Black Lives Matter movement. Even the long-dismissive NFL painted slogans such as “End Racism” in its end zones (while players such as Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reed remain out of the league).

But in college basketball, where most of the players are Black — and all of them are supposed to be there to study — programs have been presented with the teachable moment of our times.

And some of them are looking at Harvard for the blueprint.

“I’ve had many coaches, many people who have called and inquired, ‘Talk to me more about what you guys have done. Can you help me maybe do this where I am?'” Amaker said. “And I’ve had so many former players that reach back and say how grateful they were to be a part of this program.”

A former Duke point guard who coached at Seton Hall and Michigan before arriving at Harvard in 2007, Amaker took over a program that had never won an Ivy League championship, beaten a ranked team or cracked The Associated Press Top 25. Under his leadership, the Crimson have claimed seven conference titles, twice advancing in the NCAA Tournament as a double-digit seed.

But ask Amaker about his successes, and he is as likely to point with pride to former captain Christopher Egi, who while in school created a nonprofit called “No More Names” to fight for fairness in the criminal justice system and encourage the youth vote.

Or 2018 Ivy League Player of the Year Seth Towns, who a day after his remote Harvard graduation this spring was detained by police at a protest over Floyd’s killing. (Amaker’s first public statement about the killing was a tweet in support of Towns.)

“He’s looking at the whole person, and he realizes that it doesn’t end with the box scores and how many points they got,” said sports sociologist Harry Edwards, one of the many guests Amaker has brought in to speak to his team. “It ends with what kind of a human being does he turn out.

“This wasn’t a trick on his part. This wasn’t an effort to show that he was cool or in touch,” Edwards said. “This was going on when Black Lives Matter was still a slogan.”

After all, coaching is teaching, Edwards said. But while many college coaches are content to look no farther than the boundaries of the court, Amaker sees it as the starting point.

The Harvard basketball media guide includes among the statistics and bios a section called “Teach. Lead. Serve.” In it, there are pictures of players with figures from Miami Heat President Pat Riley to American Express CEO Ken Chenault to actor and rapper LL Cool J.

Amaker also brings the players to the annual W.E.B. Du Bois Medal ceremony, where Harvard honors trailblazers in politics, culture and business. Among them: comedian Dave Chappelle, Microsoft Chairman John Thompson, Black Entertainment Television co-founder Sheila Johnson and Kaepernick himself.

“I just remember studying Harry Edwards in high school,” said Towns, adding that he has kept in touch with the civil rights pioneer who worked with athletes from Jon Carlos and Tommie Smith to Kaepernick. “Coming to meet him, and him sending me handwritten letters — things I could never imagine — helped propel my passion for social justice.”