John McVay, who helped craft the 49ers’ Super Bowl-winning dynasty in the 1980s, passed away Monday. He was 91.

McVay is an iconic figure when it comes to behind-the-scenes work for a franchise he spent 22 years with in various capacities, including general manager and director of player personnel.

When McVay was elected to the 49ers’ Hall of Fame in 2013, he visited training camp and, with his dry wit, said: “There aren’t many desk jockeys getting in the Hall of Fame. That’s for good players. I’m really honored, and as you can imagine, overwhelmed. Having gone to many of these dinners and looked up at guys who are Hall of Fame players, it’s humbling.”

McVay, a longtime resident of Granite Bay in his retirement, is the grandfather of Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay.

The 49ers, in a statement, mourned John McVay’s passing by noting how he was “a driving force in constructing our teams for our five Super Bowl titles. Most importantly, John was a Hall of Fame person who built genuine and sincere relationships with front office staff, coaches and players.”

McVay, as Bill Walsh’s personnel wingman, regaled reporters in his 2013 visit to the 49ers’ facility, sharing how he once tracked down safety Dwight Hicks working in a Michigan health-food store to come join a formidable secondary.

McVay, unlike many others from the 49ers’ Super Bowl era, deflected all credit of Joe Montana’s selection to Walsh, who passed away in 2007.

“Bill was scary in his ability to evaluate talent. Scary,” McVay said then.

McVay and Walsh joined the 49ers in 1979, with McVay as the director of player personnel in his first official role of a 17-year stint, which ran through their fifth and last Super Bowl-winning run in the 1994 season. McVay came out of retirement in 1999 to serve as vice president and director of football operations through 2003, a period in which the 49ers’ ownership transferred from Eddie DeBartolo Jr. to his sister, Denise DeBartolo York, and her husband, Dr. John York.

Upstairs at the 49ers’ Santa Clara headquarters is the John McVay Draft Room, dedicated in his honor in 2016.

“John’s commitment and contributions to the 49ers created the standard and tradition we strive to carry on today,” the 49ers statement continued. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the McVay family.”

The Rams posted a statement which read in part: “John was such an instrumental influence on Sean and his leadership qualities permeate our entire organization.”

Born in Belaire, Ohio, McVay played college football at Miami of Ohio. He had a 25-year coaching career that began in the Ohio high school ranks (Lancaster High, Franklin High). He went on to coach the University of Dayton (1965-72), led the World Football League’s Memphis Southmen (1974-75) and then joined the New York Giants, who promoted him to head coach during the 1976 season and let him go after 1978 with a 14-23 overall record.