Former 49ers star Richard Sherman booked on domestic violence charge

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 14, 2021, 9:31AM

SEATTLE — Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman was booked into a jail in Seattle on Wednesday morning, accused of “Burglary Domestic Violence.”

The King County Correctional Facility lists Sherman as being booked at 6:08 a.m. Online records say bail was denied, though it was unlikely Sherman would have had a court appearance yet.

The incident is being investigated as a felony. It wasn’t immediately clear if Sherman had an attorney and no other details were immediately available.

Sherman become a Seattle sports legend during seven seasons with Seahawks. The cornerback was a star in their run to a 2014 Super Bowl victory, making a game-saving play to deflect a pass in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.

He left the Seahawks after the 2017 season and then played three seasons with San Francisco.

The 33-year-old is currently a free agent.

