Former Cardinal Newman football players ruled ineligible after transferring to Windsor

GUS MORRIS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 30, 2021, 10:40PM

Since the high school football season began, Will Kesecker and Brohnson Groves, both seniors at Windsor, have been a constant presence at Jaguars team activities.

Every workout, team meeting and practice, Groves and Kesecker have been there, doing whatever they can to help their team. They’ve even been named captains.

But their work on the practice field has been the extent of their football season this year. Neither will take a single snap during a game this fall, and that’s not because of injury or playing ability.

Groves and Kesecker are transfers from Cardinal Newman who wanted to finish high school at Windsor.

However, the North Coast Section, or NCS, and California Interscholastic Federation, the state’s governing body for high school sports, ruled them ineligible to play at Windsor, saying the athletes had violated transfer bylaws. The organizations cited undue influence and recruiting since each transferred to the school whose football team is now led by their former coach, Paul Cronin.

The Kesecker and Groves families appealed, arguing their moves were for nonathletic reasons and were not influenced by Cronin’s move. But the federation ruled that the evidence they provided was insufficient and denied the appeal.

The ruling has stirred a reaction in both the Windsor and Santa Rosa communities over the past several weeks as news of the players’ ineligibility spread on social media. Windsor was set to honor the two boys for senior night at halftime of their game against Cardinal Newman on Oct. 22, but the game was called off due to COVID-19 issues within the Cardinals’ program.

It was set to be the first meeting between Cronin, in his first year at Windsor, and his former school, where he spent 18 years and led the Cardinals to three state championship games and numerous section titles.

Cronin also is a central figure in the transfer controversy. His moving from Cardinal Newman to Windsor is specifically cited by the NCS and CIF as the reason for denying eligibility for Groves and Kesecker.

Per CIF bylaws, any time a student-athlete transfers within one calendar year to a school where their former coach has relocated, that transfer will be deemed athletically motivated, with or without a corresponding valid change in residence.

Both families say the boys were not following Cronin and wanted to atten Windsor for other reasons.

In a statement, Cardinal Newman said it could not comment on specific details regarding transfer paperwork of its students. Newman officials also declined to comment on other details of this story.

“We believe this is an unfortunate situation for everyone involved, particularly for the student-athletes who lost their eligibility due to CIF Bylaw 510,” the statement said.

Cronin’s exit

Cronin announced he was leaving Cardinal Newman on May 17, a move that shook athletic circles across the North Bay. In the days and weeks that followed, both Cronin and the NCS sought to deter Cardinal Newman players from transferring to Windsor.

Two days after he was announced as Windsor’s new head coach, Cronin and Cardinal Newman administrators met with parents of football players and informed them about the potential loss of athletic eligibility if they decided to transfer to Windsor. In its statement, Newman said that those conversations were in order to educate student-athletes and parents about the rigidity of CIF transfer bylaws, especially transfers to a school where a former head coach is working.

Neither the Kesecker nor Groves family was in attendance at that meeting and said they were unaware it was even taking place.

In May and June, NCS Commissioner Pat Cruickshank and the Windsor administration also spoke several times about how any of Cronin’s former players who transferred to Windsor could be in “serious jeopardy” of losing a year of eligibility.

Based on those conversations, Windsor High assistant principal Pete Sullivan came to understand that any transfers from Cardinal Newman would be seen as undue influence under section 207 C (5) and waivers would be denied “no matter the reason.”

The state federation and the NCS cited that bylaw in their denials of the waivers, and also ruled that the families weren’t forthright about not having pre-enrollment contact with Cronin before the transfers. Officials deemed that having been on the Cardinal Newman roster was sufficient to be considered contact.

Both families — and Cronin — contend there was no pre-enrollment contact between the groups prior to his exit. In a letter to Cruickshank, Cronin, who was also a teacher at Cardinal Newman, wrote that at the time of his announcement, football activities were over and that neither boy was in his classes.

Kesecker family

Mike Kesecker has been a Windsor resident since 1996 and his son, Will, attended Windsor High School for his freshman year before transferring to Cardinal Newman, where he played football as a sophomore and junior. Prior to his sophomore season of football, he sustained an injury that kept him out all year.

He then returned to play football, albeit in a reserve role, for the Cardinals’ varsity team in the abbreviated spring season last school year.

By then, the Keseckers had begun to look into leaving Cardinal Newman, primarily for academic reasons. Mike said his son wanted to do something more “hands-on” for his education.

According to emails supplied by the Keseckers, they contacted an aptitude testing company in March and took tests in April. Based on the results, they decided to transfer to Windsor for a Career Technical Education program the school was introducing.

The Keseckers said they already had put down their deposit for Cardinal Newman in March for the following school year in order to keep Will’s place at the school reserved should be he unable able to get into the new program. But he got in, and Newman was informed of his intent to not return on June 3, the day before the school year ended and more than two weeks after Cronin’s announcement.

Because of his injuries, Will had mainly been a reserve at Cardinal Newman, but Mike said his son enjoyed the camaraderie of being on a team, especially during the pandemic.

Will wanted to continue playing football at Windsor, so the family applied for limited eligibility through the NCS in early August.

But on Aug. 19, Cruickshank ruled the move was athletically motivated. The Keseckers appealed the decision to the CIF and provided, among other items, the emails inquiring about aptitude testing from March.

Once again they were denied.

“While parents have the right to transfer their children to any school they wish, to become a CIF student-athlete, students must follow their prescribed CIF Bylaws,” wrote CIF Hearing Officer Dr. John S. Dahlem. “Although the Keseckers had considered this move prior to the end of formal semester, the move to Windsor High School was made after Coach Cronin was employed as the head football coach.”

Groves family

The Groves family was given the same reasoning for their denial, but they say their decision to transfer from Newman was for financial reasons.

Tony Groves said that affording the annual $17,000 tuition at Cardinal Newman had put a financial strain on the family since his son first enrolled there as a freshman. They were awarded some financial aid from the school, but he said it never went far enough and that they were only able to keep paying the tuition thanks to money Brohnson had inherited, and from an insurance payout Tony had set aside from an accident.

“The reality is that we could never really afford Cardinal Newman,” Tony wrote in their appeal to the CIF.

Brohnson played on Cardinal Newman’s JV team as a freshman and then was called up to varsity for playoffs at the end of his sophomore year. Per MaxPreps, he played in two varsity games during the spring season his junior year.

But by then, the family had already decided that would be their last year at the school.

The Groves family had become increasingly dissatisfied with Cardinal Newman over the years Brohnson attended. Tony said he informed director of admissions Pat Piehl, who is also a longtime assistant football coach at Newman, in December 2020 of their intention not to return.

In March, when time came to submit the deposit to reserve their spot for the coming school year, the Groves did not do so. However, they also did not request their transcripts be sent from Newman to Windsor until May 20, three days after Cronin’s announcement.

Tony Groves said that on May 20 he was originally looking into transferring to El Molino High School since the family lives in Forestville, but switched to Windsor after he learned of the consolidation of El Molino and Analy High School.

In August, the Groves family submitted a waiver to the NCS requesting financial hardship due to the pandemic. Newman had offered them financial aid, as it did with the Keseckers, but Tony said it would not be enough.

One of the items cited in the CIF’s denial of Groves’ appeal stemmed from a text that Tony Groves had sent Piehl after Cronin’s announcement.

When Tony first informed Piehl of his intention to leave Newman in December, he cited his displeasure at a number of staffing changes, including the departure of Principal Graham Rutherford, several teachers and the exit of longtime boys basketball coach Tom Bonfigli. When Cronin announced he was leaving months later, Tony cited that to Piehl as further evidence of their unhappiness and added it to the list of reasons for their departure.

Tony said his comment was taken out of context. On Aug. 17, before the initial ruling was released by the NCS, Piehl wrote a letter to Cruickshank in support of the Groves family, saying that “Brohnson’s situation has more indicators of a student who was not returning, prior to Paul’s announcement.”

Still, the CIF cited Tony’s comment about Cronin’s departure in their decisions to deny Brohnson’s initial application for limited eligibility, and in his appeal.

Over the course of the eligibility application and appeal process, both the Groves and the Keseckers personally spoke with Cruickshank, who informed the families about the specific CIF bylaws regarding athletically motivated transfers.

Both Mike and Tony said that until those conversations, they were unaware of the section’s bylaws. The Keseckers said they were not following Cronin but were simply returning to their home school and Tony Groves explained they chose Windsor because of El Molino’s closing.

Both families explained their personal hardships and their reasoning for transfers when they spoke with Cruickshank, but they said these conversations were fruitless. They claim that the NCS and CIF had “predetermined” the outcome of their cases before any evidence was provided.

Cruickshank wouldn’t comment on individual details about the case but said he stands behind the process and the section’s decision.

“We went through the process of investigation, we went through the process of an appeal and the outcome is the outcome,” he said. “Our rules are on our website. They’re there for everyone to see. … We aren’t hiding anything.”

Next steps

The Keseckers and Groves families say these decisions have taken an emotional toll on their kids.

“(Will) was devastated,” Mike said. “It had a big impact.”

Both families have accepted that their sons will be ending their prep football careers on the sideline, but hope that their story serves to educate potential transfers in the future. They are still mulling over their next moves. Tony Groves said his family is considering taking legal action.

“When kids transfer, the NCS needs to listen more,” Tony said.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com.

