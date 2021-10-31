Former Cardinal Newman football players ruled ineligible after transferring to Windsor

Since the high school football season began, Will Kesecker and Brohnson Groves, both seniors at Windsor, have been a constant presence at Jaguars team activities.

Every workout, team meeting and practice, Groves and Kesecker have been there, doing whatever they can to help their team. They’ve even been named captains.

But their work on the practice field has been the extent of their football season this year. Neither will take a single snap during a game this fall, and that’s not because of injury or playing ability.

Groves and Kesecker are transfers from Cardinal Newman who wanted to finish high school at Windsor.

However, the North Coast Section, or NCS, and California Interscholastic Federation, the state’s governing body for high school sports, ruled them ineligible to play at Windsor, saying the athletes had violated transfer bylaws. The organizations cited undue influence and recruiting since each transferred to the school whose football team is now led by their former coach, Paul Cronin.

The Kesecker and Groves families appealed, arguing their moves were for nonathletic reasons and were not influenced by Cronin’s move. But the federation ruled that the evidence they provided was insufficient and denied the appeal.

The ruling has stirred a reaction in both the Windsor and Santa Rosa communities over the past several weeks as news of the players’ ineligibility spread on social media. Windsor was set to honor the two boys for senior night at halftime of their game against Cardinal Newman on Oct. 22, but the game was called off due to COVID-19 issues within the Cardinals’ program.

It was set to be the first meeting between Cronin, in his first year at Windsor, and his former school, where he spent 18 years and led the Cardinals to three state championship games and numerous section titles.

Cronin also is a central figure in the transfer controversy. His moving from Cardinal Newman to Windsor is specifically cited by the NCS and CIF as the reason for denying eligibility for Groves and Kesecker.

Per CIF bylaws, any time a student-athlete transfers within one calendar year to a school where their former coach has relocated, that transfer will be deemed athletically motivated, with or without a corresponding valid change in residence.

Both families say the boys were not following Cronin and wanted to atten Windsor for other reasons.

In a statement, Cardinal Newman said it could not comment on specific details regarding transfer paperwork of its students. Newman officials also declined to comment on other details of this story.

“We believe this is an unfortunate situation for everyone involved, particularly for the student-athletes who lost their eligibility due to CIF Bylaw 510,” the statement said.

Cronin’s exit

Cronin announced he was leaving Cardinal Newman on May 17, a move that shook athletic circles across the North Bay. In the days and weeks that followed, both Cronin and the NCS sought to deter Cardinal Newman players from transferring to Windsor.

Two days after he was announced as Windsor’s new head coach, Cronin and Cardinal Newman administrators met with parents of football players and informed them about the potential loss of athletic eligibility if they decided to transfer to Windsor. In its statement, Newman said that those conversations were in order to educate student-athletes and parents about the rigidity of CIF transfer bylaws, especially transfers to a school where a former head coach is working.

Neither the Kesecker nor Groves family was in attendance at that meeting and said they were unaware it was even taking place.

In May and June, NCS Commissioner Pat Cruickshank and the Windsor administration also spoke several times about how any of Cronin’s former players who transferred to Windsor could be in “serious jeopardy” of losing a year of eligibility.

Based on those conversations, Windsor High assistant principal Pete Sullivan came to understand that any transfers from Cardinal Newman would be seen as undue influence under section 207 C (5) and waivers would be denied “no matter the reason.”

The state federation and the NCS cited that bylaw in their denials of the waivers, and also ruled that the families weren’t forthright about not having pre-enrollment contact with Cronin before the transfers. Officials deemed that having been on the Cardinal Newman roster was sufficient to be considered contact.

Both families — and Cronin — contend there was no pre-enrollment contact between the groups prior to his exit. In a letter to Cruickshank, Cronin, who was also a teacher at Cardinal Newman, wrote that at the time of his announcement, football activities were over and that neither boy was in his classes.