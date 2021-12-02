Former Cardinal Newman star Jordon Brookshire likely starter for Aztecs against Utah State

San Diego State starting quarterback Lucas Johnson returned to practice this week, but backup quarterback Jordon Brookshire appears most likely to start Saturday's Mountain West championship game against Utah State.

Brookshire, a Cardinal Newman alum and The Press Democrat’s All-Empire Large School Football Player of the Year in 2016, rallied the Aztecs from a 13-point deficit to a 27-16 win last week against Boise State after entering the game late in the first half when Johnson suffered a right knee injury.

Brookshire played his freshman year at Santa Rosa Junior College in 2017 before moving on to Laney College in 2018 and transferring to San Diego State in 2019.

SDSU's depth chart this week against Utah State lists Johnson OR Brookshire as the starter, with true freshman Will Haskell third.

Johnson and Haskell both missed Monday's practice and Haskell was still absent Tuesday when Johnson returned.

SDSU head coach Brady Hoke said during a midday news conference Monday that Johnson would not be full go that day.

"But I'm not going to say he won't be by Saturday," Hoke said. "We're just taking some good precautions with him. Feel good about Jordon right now, obviously, and we'll just wait and see what happens."

Fourth-string quarterback Jalen Mayden shared reps with Brookshire on Monday. Brookshire, Johnson and Mayden took turns Tuesday.

Johnson wore a heavy-duty brace from thigh to calf to protect his right knee. The brace impacted Johnson's gait as he jogged onto the field for practice, and he appeared to be favoring his right leg during a throwing drill early in practice.

Typically, the player who is most able to practice throughout the week — regardless of position — is the one who starts.

Asked if that pointed toward Brookshire as the starter, Hoke said, "I think it would be more that way, yes."

Brookshire started the first three games of the season before suffering an ankle injury that gave an opportunity to Johnson, who started the last nine games of the regular season.

Against Boise State, Brookshire completed 11 of 15 passes for 192 yards after entering the game with three minutes remaining in the first quarter. He guided SDSU to four scoring drives that produced a field goal and three touchdowns, including a 29-yard pass to wide receiver Jesse Matthews and a 16-yard scoring run on a keeper.

If Johnson is not available, even in a backup role, the next man up could be Mayden, the Mississippi State transfer who has not played a snap this season.

Haskell had moved up the depth chart after arriving in fall camp as No. 4. He was elevated to backup QB two months ago, but he was not available last week.

"Not involved today," is how Hoke put it after the game.

Haskell reportedly didn't dress and was not even at the stadium.

Multiple sources speaking on condition of anonymity said Haskell is under COVID protocol.

SDSU's policy during the pandemic has been not to comment in such situations.

Hoke was asked Monday about COVID protocol issues within the program: Is there something going on there and are there concerns going forward?

"Nope," Hoke said.

None at all?

"Not that I'm going to talk about," he said.

Any other guys that you might expect to be missing this week for any other reasons?

"Not that I'm going to talk about," Hoke said.

Missing Tuesday's practice, in addition to Haskell, were holder Jack Browning, wide receiver Tyrell Shavers and offensive lineman Desmond Bessent.

Browning also missed last week's game and, like Haskell, multiple sources said he was under COVID protocol.

Shavers, who had two catches for 27 yards against the Broncos, and Bessent both played against Boise State, so their absence could be injury-related. But that's another topic Hoke does not discuss.

With Browning out of the lineup, sophomore kicker David Delgado did the holding for placekicker Matt Araiza.

Asked if he expects Browning back this week to hold, Hoke said, "Right now it's the same."

Much was made on the CBS broadcast of the laces facing toward Araiza when he missed a 48-yard field goal attempt midway through the first quarter.

Araiza was 2-for-4 in the game on field goals, making 31- and 37-yard attempts later in the first half before missing a 42-yarder in the game's final minute.

Hoke said he has faith in Delgado handling the holding.

"I have a lot of confidence in Delgado," Hoke said. "David's a hell of a kid. He works his (rear end) off."