Former Casa Grande High School basketball teammates work to restore outdoor courts through nonprofit

Tyler Nadolski is black. Jack Micco is white. When they played together in the gym at Casa Grande High School, they played with one basketball.

It is that concept that brought about their plan for a new non-profit, “One Basketball.” The two are using the profits from the sale of special basketballs to refurbish outdoor courts for schools and other organizations that are even more cash-strapped than ever because of the COVID pandemic.

Nadolski, Micco and a small group of volunteers spent last weekend, turning Casa Grande’s faded outdoor courts with rust-smeared backboards and netless hoops into a hoop showplace.

Not only do the two former Gauchos (Class of 2014) hope to provide something special for the communities they intend to serve, but to help others find the common ground and friendship they have enjoyed since the third grade.

“When we were growing up, we didn’t look at each other as black or white. We were friends who loved basketball,” explained Micco. “We thought it would be great if we could get everyone to come together through basketball.”

“We want the kids to play safe and have an equal opportunity,” said Nadolski. “Something that is sometimes forgotten is that the kids just want to have fun. Basketball helps you make super friends and it doesn’t matter what your color.”

Funds for the Casa Grande project were raised through the sale of specialty-designed black basketballs with white stripes. Etched on one side of the ball is the slogan, “ONE THROUGH BASKETBALL.” On the other side is the word, “VINCERO” (Battle Tested) in honor of former Casa Grande basketball coach James Forni. Once the word got out on social media, the initial supply of basketballs sold out in three days. More have been ordered.

“We recognize the power of unity through sports, and we want to spread that message with each basketball, bringing together all athletes as they play together. Everyone is equal on the court,” the athletes expressed on their website, onebasketball.net.

The sale of the basketballs, connections made with the community and a lot of just plain work translated into better-than-new outdoor basketball courts at Casa Grande last weekend.

The project was the second for One Basketball following a refurbishment of outdoor courts in Marin City two weeks ago.

They have been helped in setting up their program by Mike Evans, creator of a similar program in Fairfield County Conn. Evans’ organization seeks to bring kids and communities together through basketball. His program concentrates on court repairs, student-led high school clubs and community-centered tournaments and camps.

Evans not only offered advice, but was on hand to help with the labor, coming from Connecticut to scrub, clean and paint. He was joined by Drew Busse, another Casa basketball alumni who has been involved in the program, along with student and adult volunteers and members of the Nadolski-coached Casa Grande junior varsity team.

Their work in Marin City and Casa Grande is just the start for Nadolski and Micco. “Our goal is to recognize problems and organize communities wherever we can help,” said Micco.

“We want to take this as far as possible. There are a lot of areas that need help. We want to do as much as we can for as long as we can.”

“And we’re having fun,” added Nadolski.