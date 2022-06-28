Former Casa Grande star comes to San Francisco with Tigers

Spencer Torkelson is coming home.

For the first time since becoming the Detroit Tigers starting first baseman to open the 2022 season, Torkelson will play before his Northern California fans tonight (6:45 p.m.) and Wednesday afternoon (1:05 p.m.) when the Tigers face the Giants in a quick two-game series at Oracle Park.

A contingent of Petaluma fans will be on hand to cheer on the former Casa Grande High School star who was the Major League Baseball overall first-round draft pick in the 2020 draft.

Torkelson, who set home run records at Arizona State after leaving Casa Grande, has had a learning curve in his first season as a Major Leaguer.

In 64 games this season, Torkelson is batting .192 with a .572 OPS. He has four home runs and 16 RBIs.

However, there are encouraging signs. Over his last six games he is batting .304 with three RBIs and four runs scored.

He was given Saturday off as the Tigers played in Arizona and came back on Sunday to go 1-for 4 with two runs scored an and RBI in an 11-7 Tiger loss.

North Bay baseball fans get a double local treat. The Chicago White Sox with former Maria Carrillo player Andrew Vaughn follow the Tigers into Oracle Park for a three-game series July 1 through July 3.

Through 54 games this season, Vaughn is batting .316 with seven home runs and 32 RBIs as the White Sox designated hitter.