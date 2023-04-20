IRVING, Texas — He’s no longer the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, but Tony Romo isn’t far from critics.

Romo, the lead NFL analyst for CBS, received plenty of criticism from fans and media during the 2022 season. It got so bad Jim Nantz, Romo’s partner on the CBS broadcast, had to defend him.

For Romo, just getting criticized isn’t a big deal.

“I think that’s normal,” Romo said Thursday before playing in the second annual Invited Celebrity Classic held at the Las Colinas Country Club. “I think that happens to anybody. Anytime you’re doing something well I think there’s always going to be that. It’s just the archetype of someone’s career. It’s happened to me a few times before and that’s a good thing.”

Romo compared the criticism to when he played for the Cowboys as the starting quarterback. Yet, the criticism was so heavy it prompted Nantz to respond to it.

“I think there was a little bit of a misinformation attempt there to portray him in a not-so-favorable light,” Nantz said recently on the SI Media podcast with Jimmy Traina. “It was very disappointing. It really got, to me, more steam after the AFC championship game, which was our last game. And for the life of me, I didn’t understand it.

There were reports CBS Sports officials visited Romo to discuss his game broadcast because they were displeased. That was disputed by CBS Sports officials who contend it was just part of normal conversations they would have with any of their broadcasters.

“That stuff doesn’t affect me, really once you play quarterback for the Cowboys you can deal with anything,” Romo said. “You got to remember there’s always someone’s opinion there. But 100 other people that come up to you and tell you they love you. You’re not going to please everyone. I do think at the end of the day there’s a lot more people that really appreciate what we do and I think CBS does a great job with their broadcast team.”