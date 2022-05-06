Former Maria Carrillo, SRJC punter Seth Vernon gets his shot in NFL

Seth Vernon’s phone rang just minutes after the final pick of the NFL draft was announced.

It was his agent — and with his family huddled around in their Santa Rosa home last Saturday afternoon, Vernon heard the words he had been dreaming about since he was a kid.

He had been signed by an NFL team.

“After he told me he signed the deal, I have no idea what he said,” recalled Vernon, a Maria Carrillo and Santa Rosa Junior College alum. “I had to call him back to ask for the specifics of everything again.”

While Vernon — a talented Portland State punter who converted from wide receiver — still has a long path to officially make the 53-man roster, the Atlanta Falcons will be giving him a chance to prove himself as an undrafted free agent. He’s set to take off to rookie minicamp in Georgia next week.

It’s a reality that even four days later was still sinking in.

“It definitely took me a couple days to process through all these different emotions,” Vernon said on Wednesday. “I mean, I’m 23 and I’d say for probably the last 14 years it’s been my dream to play in the NFL.

“You spend 14 years repetitively waking up every day with that dream in your mind, working toward that and through all the ups and downs and obstacles, and then within 30 seconds that dream has come true,” he said. “You get that call and it takes a second to be like ‘Holy crap, it actually happened.’”

Born and raised in Santa Rosa, Vernon was a two-sport standout during his prep days at Maria Carrillo. It was during his sophomore year when he first picked up punting — and he quickly took to it.

One day he worked out with Scott Tabor, a family friend and the kicking and special teams coach at SRJC. Tabor was a stellar athlete during his heyday at Clear Lake and went on to kick for Cal before returning to the North Bay, where he started working with other up-and-coming punters like Vernon.

In that first session together, Tabor knew Vernon had some incredible untapped potential.

“I could tell right then and there that it was going to be Division I football, for sure, and have a shot at the NFL,” Tabor recalled, “and both of them fell in his lap.”

Tabor describes Vernon as a relentlessly hard worker. He said the two have put in “thousands” of hours over the years they’ve worked together, and that on several occasions he’s had to stop workouts so that Vernon didn’t overexert himself.

“He’ll go as long as he can and I’ll have to shut him down,” said Tabor. “Quite a few times over the last few years I’ve had to shut him down on days where it’s like, ‘Look, you’ve done enough for the day. Let’s work on something else.’”

But it’s that work ethic that helped Vernon rise to a level he had only dreamed of.

During his first year at the JC, Vernon — who is listed at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds — was still splitting time between wide receiver and punter. That all changed the offseason after his freshman year.

Tabor convinced Vernon that if he wanted to make it far with football, he had to pick a lane, and kicking seemed like his best bet. But he needed to get his name out there.

That summer, Vernon attended a Chris Sailer Kicking Camp, a showcase regarded as the nation’s top camp for kicking prospects.

To put it mildly, the camp went great.

“I win the whole thing,” Vernon said. “I think I showed up and Chris Sailer and all these other kickers and coaches were like, ‘Who is this kid? Where did he come from?’

“That kind of got me hooked.”

The camp rated Vernon as a five-star prospect and a top-10 recruit in his class, a group that featured kickers who were committed to NCAA Division I programs like Notre Dame and Texas Tech.

Vernon was always confident in his abilities, but seeing his performance put into that context provided the motivation he needed to fully commit to punting.

He more or less made the transition to being SRJC’s full-time punter that following season, and while he admits he didn’t have the best season, he did enough to earn a scholarship to Portland State, an NCAA Division I FCS program.

In his first season in Portland, he averaged 43.2 yards on 50 punts, the best average in program history since their punter in 2014 led the nation with 46 yards per kick.

Vernon was in the middle of preparing for his final season at Portland State when the pandemic hit. While the Big Sky Conference did eventually resume games in the spring of 2021, the team was only able to play one game due to local health and safety restrictions in Portland.