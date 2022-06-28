Former teammates criticize Jimmy Garoppolo’s Patriots tenure: ‘A lot of guys got mad about it’

During Jimmy Garoppolo’s tenure as the 49ers’ starting quarterback, teammates often expressed admiration for his ability to play through pain.

According to multiple players who were teammates with Garoppolo in New England, toughness isn’t a trait that came naturally.

Garoppolo’s desire to play, or lack thereof, was podcast fodder again on Monday when former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman corroborated an assertion former teammate Martellus Bennett made about Garoppolo during the 2021 season.

Last October, Bennett joined NFL defensive backs and twins Jason and Devin McCourty on their “Double Coverage” podcast and said Garoppolo’s unwillingness to play through a left shoulder injury during the 2016 season cost New England a victory.

Bennett called Garoppolo a “b—-” multiple times during his podcast appearance and said a game day decision to sit out due to a shoulder injury forced another injured signal-caller, Jacoby Brissett, into action in a game the Patriots lost 16-0 to the Buffalo Bills.

Bennett’s comments resurfaced on Monday after Edelman appeared on the “I Am Athlete” podcast and doubled down on the assertion.

“I guess Jimmy was practicing and then decided not to play and Jacoby played with no ligaments in his thumb, which you can’t do that as a quarterback, you can’t grip,” Edelman said. “And a lot of guys got mad about it. A lot of guys got mad. I’m not going to lie, I got mad about it. “

Edelman added that he “can understand why Marty (Bennett) thinks that.”

“I sacrifice my body all day long. I was taking shots for this, numbing up that, ribs, broken ribs, shoulders, you know, Grade 3, hanging on by limbs, just to play,” Edelman said.

Garoppolo’s extensive injury history is well-documented, but the pointed commentary appearing to question Garoppolo’s toughness from former teammates in New England may come as a surprise to those who have closely followed his career in San Francisco. While Garoppolo has battled significant injuries, teammates have often given him credit for staying in games and playing despite physical limitations.

“Jimmy, he could have tapped out and said, ‘Hey, I can’t go anymore. You guys are on your own,’ but he didn’t,” tight end George Kittle said in January. “He took a week off and came back and played at a very high level since. That’s what you appreciate about him. He doesn’t give up, just keeps grinding, and he’s continually leading this team to victories and giving us opportunities to play more football.”

Kittle’s comments came after Garoppolo played with a sprained shoulder he suffered in the 49ers’ wild-card round playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Garoppolo had also received praise from teammates for returning from a thumb sprain that sidelined him for the 49ers’ Week 17 game against the Houston Texans.

Garoppolo played an important role in the team’s Week 18 victory over the Rams that clinched a playoff berth and launched a run to the NFC Championship Game.

“You go through all that stuff just to get an opportunity that we have this Sunday,” Garoppolo said ahead of the Week 18 game. “That’s all you can ask for. I’m going to do everything I can to be out there. It’s a big one. Whatever I can do to be out there, I’m going to be out there.”

Garoppolo’s tenure with the 49ers could be coming to an end soon, provided he continues to progress following offseason surgery on his throwing shoulder. The franchise is committed to second-year signal-caller Trey Lance as a starter and has openly expressed interest in trading Garoppolo.

Over the weekend, ESPN reported Garoppolo is expected to begin throwing “over the next few weeks after he’s been cleared.”