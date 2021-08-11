Former Washington quarterback Alex Smith is joining ESPN as an NFL analyst

Former Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith is joining ESPN as an in-studio NFL analyst, two people with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Smith, 37, is not expected to have a major role on any one particular show. Rather, the network plans to have him on various shows multiple times a month.

Smith announced his retirement from the NFL in April with a video posted on his Instagram account. The former No. 1 overall pick spent 16 years the league, including his last three in Washington, and earned three Pro Bowl nods and the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award.

He arrived in Washington via trade from the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 and started 10 games before suffering a gruesome leg injury against the Houston Texans.

Smith underwent 17 surgeries to repair his leg and clean out a life-threatening infection. After months of rehabilitation, Smith returned to football and became Washington's starter in Week 10 last season. Smith went 4-2 as a starter, leading Washington to an NFC East title and playoff berth. He missed the team's playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of another injury - which he later said was a bone bruise - to his repaired leg.

Washington released him in March, and although Smith had given indications he would like to continue to play and even visited the Jacksonville Jaguars - who are now led by his former college coach, Urban Meyer - he retired a month later.

"I am ready, and I'm so excited about what else is out there and to experience it with my family and to have no limitations and to take on the challenges that lie ahead," he said in an interview with ESPN's Outside the Lines.

The New York Post first reported Smith's hiring.