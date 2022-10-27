Former WWE wrestler’s new opponent: concussion deniers

In this Feb. 3, 2012, file photo, Chris Nowinski, head of the Concussion Legacy Foundation in Boston, talks about a hit count proposal to dramatically reduce youth athletes' exposure to repetitive brain trauma in multiple sports during a news conference at the Super Bowl XLVI media center in Indianapolis. (David J. Phillip / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Former New England Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson faces reporters during a 2010 news conference in Boston. At left is Chris Nowinski. (Steven Senne / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Christopher Nowinski was rubbing elbows at the New York Athletic Club one Thursday night last month, when the tweets and texts started rolling in. He was there to speak at a fundraiser for head-trauma research when Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted from an NFL game with a severe concussion, the second gruesome head hit the player took in a week.

Nowinski ducked into another room and immediately got to work, posting to social media and fielding reporters’ calls, his voice rising to be heard over the din and inflamed by what he saw as an egregious violation of player safety.

A former football player at Harvard and professional wrestler, Nowinski, 44, retired from sports nearly two decades ago after multiple concussions left him with debilitating headaches and depression. Seeking treatment turned Nowinski into an advocate for research on brain trauma, and he now spends most of his time raising funds, contributing to scientific papers and asking the families of those affected by head injuries to donate their brains to study.

Tagovailoa’s hit came just days after Nowinski returned from sitting with the family of one of his closest college football teammates as they received the news that he had CTE, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the neurodegenerative disease linked to repeated head hits. Nowinski’s sadness about his friend’s demise morphed into anger that the NFL was not doing more to protect players.

“Two concussions in 5 days can kill someone,” he wrote in a Twitter post. “This can end careers. How are we so stupid in 2022.”

Nowinski uploaded a video days later in which he chastised the NFL for allowing Tagovailoa to take the field.

“I hate that I have to remind you of this, but these are human beings with futures that will someday be husbands and fathers,” he said. “And we need to protect their brains the best we can while they’re out there helping you make money.”

Known as Chris Harvard in his pro wrestling days, which included a stint in the WWE, Nowinski knows the draw of a good antagonist.

He has dive-bombed NFL news conferences to dispute in real time the league’s messaging on concussions. On Twitter and TikTok, Nowinski dissects game-day video showing head collisions that leave players grasping their helmets and wobbling to their feet, and his posts have become popular reposts for athletes, media and scientists. Through his confrontational style, Nowinski is becoming a highly influential commentator on how the NFL and other sports leagues handle concussions.

“If the right people see my tweets, it can spark stories about the way players are treated,” Nowinski said. “The NFL responds to bad publicity. The Tua case was a good example of that.”

After a review of the Dolphins’ medical assessment of Tagovailoa, the league and its players union agreed to changed concussion protocol to prohibit a player from returning to play if he shows ataxia, a term describing impaired balance or coordination caused by damage to the brain or nerves.

Over the past 15 years, the NFL has taken a variety of steps to reduce the number of hits to the head that players absorb, including changing some rules of the game. The league and union have reduced the number of padded practices and reduced the length of practices, and neurotrauma specialists are required on the sidelines of every game to help team doctors spot potential concussions.

Researchers and clinicians who study brain trauma are deliberate in discussing their work, and grandstanding within the respected medical community is abhorred. But Nowinski, who holds a doctorate in behavioral science and is a co-founder of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit group that supports athletes and others affected by concussions and CTE, is uniquely suited to take on the sports establishment in public forums in ways that draw attention to ongoing brain-trauma research and create pressure for leagues to acknowledge the science.

“He is very serious and rigorous in the sense that I’ve never seen him make declarations that weren’t based in very real scientific results,” said Dr. Lea T. Grinberg, professor of neurology and pathology at the University of California, San Francisco. She said that when the earliest studies of traumatic brain injuries showed a relationship to CTE, the results were often disputed. “Step by step, Chris has been able to respond to the criticisms by engaging the scientific community to answer these questions.”