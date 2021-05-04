Subscribe

Fox gains US English-language rights to Copa América

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 4, 2021, 12:46PM

LOS ANGELES — This June's Copa América will be televised in the United States on Fox's networks.

The network said Tuesday it had reached a six-year agreement with the South American governing body CONMEBOL for English-language U.S. rights that include this year's tournament in Colombia and Argentina from June 13 to July 10 and the 2024 tournament, likely to be played in Ecuador.

ESPN+ had U.S. English-language rights to the Copa América in Brazil.

Univision holds U.S. Spanish-language rights to this year's Copa América.

In addition, Fox's deal includes the 2022, 2024 and 2026 Women's Copa América, 2023 Women's World Cup qualifiers, 2024 men's and women's Olympic qualifiers, 2023 beach and futsol championships and the 2025 boy's Under-17 and men's Under-20 World Cup qualifiers.

It does not include U.S. rights to men's qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, which are held by fuboTV.

