From bad to Super Bowl contenders: 4 key decisions that turned the 49ers’ season around

Let’s consider the state of the San Francisco 49ers all the way back on Nov. 8. It was the Monday after the team got shellacked by the division-leading Arizona Cardinals, 31-17, behind backup quarterback Colt McCoy.

That game has been a popular discussion point because of how bad things appeared. It was the fifth loss in six weeks. It negated the positive vibes from the previous Sunday, when the team snapped a four-game losing streak with a road win over the Chicago Bears.

The loss to Arizona gave the Cardinals a season sweep of San Francisco and dropped the 49ers’ record to 3-5. Coach Kyle Shanahan’s team seemed like it was on the brink of collapse, with the decision to keep quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, even after moving heaven and earth to draft Trey Lance, looking like a season-defining mistake.

Fast forward to late January. The 49ers are one win away from the Super Bowl after road playoff wins over the Cowboys and Packers. The idea San Francisco would get to this point was laughable based on how things went Nov. 7 against the Cardinals.

They’ll take on the Los Angeles Rams in Southern California on Sunday, a team they’ve beaten six consecutive times, including a season-altering blowout Nov. 15, 31-10.

It took a calm, big-picture view for Shanahan and his coaching staff to stay the course and get back to a team capable of reaching its championship expectations. The turnaround also took some key decisions to change that trajectory. Let’s go through four of them.

Deebo Samuel, running back

Receiver Deebo Samuel had 49 catches for 882 yards during the first eight games of the season. He accounted for 30% of the team’s receptions and 42% of its yards in the passing game. Despite that, Shanahan decided to zag and make Samuel a focal point of the running game.

In the Week 10 win over the Rams, Samuel had five runs for 36 yards (a 7.2 average) with five catches for 97 yards and a receiving touchdown. He went on to average nearly eight carries per game from that point, including the two playoff contests. He scored all but one of his NFL-record eight rushing touchdowns for a wideout in that stretch. He also had the game-winning touchdown run in Dallas in the wild-card round.

The 49ers have always liked Samuel with the ball in his hands. Shanahan dabbled with him as a runner earlier in his career, but never leaned on him to the extent he does now.

“(With) Deebo, you didn’t totally know,” Shanahan said after the Rams game about using him at running back. “But you got to see him run screens and how he physically was. It was how he finished screens that we liked so much. He really brought it to people when there was nowhere to go and just having him, you see what he’s good at and you try to put players in position to help them.”

Samuel has become one of the unique weapons in recent memory. He got a crucial first down on the ground in Green Bay on a third-and-7, ensuring the 49ers would prevent Aaron Rodgers from getting the ball with a chance to score. It led to Robbie Gould kicking the game-winner as time expired.

Samuel in six games against the Rams has 544 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns. There’s little doubt he’ll be the 49ers’ most important player when the two teams square off Sunday with a Super Bowl trip on the line.

Emphasizing run defense

One of the reasons San Francisco suffered that loss to Arizona was the inability to stop the run. The defense allowed 163 yards on the ground, 13 fewer than the worst mark of the season the previous week in Chicago.

Something had to change, because the 49ers wouldn’t be able to get stops if they continued getting gashed by the run.

“It’s pretty embarrassing, and it’s unacceptable, for sure,” linebacker Fred Warner said afterward. “Just too much leaky yardage. We got to find ways to knock back. When we make contact, they are drawing runs and dribbling for two or three extra yards and that can’t happen. Missed tackles, obviously, are going to kill us as well.”

The 49ers the next three games allowed 52, 54 and 67 rushing yards. Not coincidentally, they won all three games over the Rams, Jaguars and Vikings. The following week they allowed 146 in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, with exactly half coming on the 73-yard touchdown run off a fake punt in the first quarter.

That was the only game San Francisco allowed more than 100 yards over the final 11 games, including the playoffs. The 49ers finished with the seventh-ranked rushing defense despite playing the “Wide 9” front, which sets defensive ends up well outside the tackles exposing running lanes inside.