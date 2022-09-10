Game of the Week: Analy edges Petaluma 50-49 in instant classic

Analy and Petaluma put on quite the show Friday night in our Game of the Week, which could honestly be an early contender for Game of the Year.

Just like last week, the Tigers found themselves in a back-and-forth battle at home. Contrary to last week, it was not the defending state champions. Also contrary to last week, they ended up on the winning end, 50-49.

A much-improved Petaluma squad took it to Analy, playing the classic smash-mouth football that the Trojans and coach Rick Krist are known for. Safe to say for a majority of the game, the hosts had their way through the air while the visitors were a nightmare on the ground.

“I knew we were going to have trouble stopping them, and they do a great job,” Analy coach Dan Bourdon said. “They’ve got good personnel to go along with his good coaching, so it’s a tough team.”

It could have been a different game, as Petaluma quarterback Henry Ellis was projected to sit out with a shoulder injury. The senior got the OK from the doctor at the last minute, and he would at least suit up.

Ellis entered the game in the closing stages of the first quarter and never looked back. In fact, when Petaluma was down two scores just before halftime, Ellis marched the Trojans down the field and handed the ball off to Silas Pologeorgis for a touchdown to gain some momentum going into the locker room.

Coming out of the break, Pologeorgis scored again, this time from eight yards out, to tie the game at 28. The Trojans had completely turned the game on its head, and the home stands at Analy’s Chip Castleberry Stadium were radio silent.

“That was huge,” Krist said of the turnaround. “We were a little nervous there, we calmed down, and I knew if we kept doing what we were doing on offense that it would come down to a two-point conversion, and whoever’s holding the ball last is going to win the ballgame.”

After a fumble recovery on the ensuing possession, it was Ellis again, this time dropping a perfect pass to Dawson Shaw for a 30-yard touchdown and giving Petaluma its first lead of the night.

Sammy Long, however, had other plans.

“I feel like a champion. On to the next week, ready to go win.”@Sammylong322 had another vintage performance, throwing for five touchdowns in @AnalyHSFB’s 50-49 win over Petaluma. pic.twitter.com/yNPTz5XLxB — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) September 10, 2022

The Tigers’ senior signal-caller, who threw for five touchdowns on the evening, executed a perfect pass into the right side of the end zone, finding Logan Mitchell as he was heading out of bounds. That tied the game at 35 going into the fourth quarter.

With Petaluma at the Analy 24-yard line, Ellis underthrew a ball that landed in the lap of senior cornerback Diego Ruvalcaba. Two minutes later, Long found Mitchell again, this time for a 40-plus yard score. All of a sudden, the Trojans found themselves playing from behind, down 42-35.

“Guys made plays when they needed to,” Bourdon said, “We got a big turnover down there late. It’s crazy to play four quarters with no punts.”

Petaluma’s Ed Berncich, who, like Pologeorgis, scored two touchdowns on the evening, punched it in to get the visitors within one. Krist called for the two-point conversion, and Ellis converted by keeping it, fooling everybody in the process. The Trojans had a one-point lead with 2:50 left on the clock.

Analy responded, and in a big way.

Giovanni Visintin, a speedy senior who had three total touchdowns, ran back the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, going all 100 yards. The key to that return? The fact that he and Mitchell couldn’t decide who took it, as they bobbled it in the end zone for a few seconds. It was the few seconds Visintin never knew he needed.

“He’s a baller,” Bourdon said of Visintin. “We just try to get the ball in his hands out there in space because we know he’ll do some special things.”

“Just play my game and have fun, that’s all I can do.”



Giovanni Visantin’s 100-yard kickoff return TD ended up being the go ahead score, but he also had two receiving touchdowns of 40+ yards. Safe to say this kid’s got charisma #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/zDqgfaAQDo — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) September 10, 2022

With the score now 50-43 and 2:32 left to play, it was Petaluma’s turn yet again to score the game-winner. The Trojans opened the series with a crucial 34-yard run from Pologeorgis, and a touchdown was scored just a minute later.

Instead of going for the tie, Krist went for the win, calling for the two-point conversion. The Trojans tried to audible at the line of scrimmage, but the message didn’t get to the players as the crowd noise was deafening. Ellis was wrapped up deep in the backfield, and the Tigers’ defense held strong.

“It’s one of those things,” Krist said. “Obviously something to build off of, obviously our offense is striking pretty well … (Dan Bourdon and I) knew what kind of game it was, we’ve been in many of them together for the same reason.”

Both teams are now 2-1 on the season, and neither has started league play yet. Analy will stay at home next week with the Marin County Athletic League’s Terra Linda coming to town. Petaluma will travel to Maria Carrillo next week for an NBL-Redwood/VVAL crossover matchup.