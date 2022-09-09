Game of the Week: Analy plays host to Petaluma

Coach's comment: "He just does a great job of leading this offense. He's probably one of the better pure passers in the area. There's not really a throw he can't make."

Coach's comment: "He's a linebacker for us and our defensive captain. He really is an anchor on defense."

Coach's comment: "Our backfield is a pretty solid group and one of the best I've had collectively. You can't key on just one guy, which is nice. They're all really solid ... I think when teams try to take Silas away, the other guys will hurt you. The other guys are All-League-caliber type players."

Coach’s comment: “Asher’s a really good athlete. He got a little bit of time last game, stepped in and looked like a veteran quarterback, to be honest with you. With what we do, he can run our offense effectively and throw the ball when needed.”

Petaluma is coming off a 53-12 rout of Santa Rosa last week, while Analy gave defending state champs San Marin all they could handle in a back-and-forth shootout loss. This NBL-Oak/VVAL crossover has all the earmarks of an exciting contest.

It’s a North Bay League/Vine Valley crossover for this season’s third installment of The Press Democrat’s Game of the Week.

Petaluma will travel to Sebastopol Friday night to face Analy in what should be an exciting matchup between two squads who could make noise in their respective leagues.

Although both teams were left out of The Press Democrat’s top-5 rankings this week, they are on the bubble following strong cases in last week’s games. More of the same could get them in.

Petaluma (2-0, 0-0 Vine Valley Athletic League) is coming off a rout of historic rival Santa Rosa, winning 53-12. Running back Silas Pologeorgis had himself a game, as he rushed nine times for 178 yards and two touchdowns. The senior also had a receiving touchdown as well.

“They seem like they have a veteran group there that have played together for a while,” Analy co-head coach Dan Bourdon said of Petaluma. “They run that option offense well. We’ll do our best to contain that.”

Quarterback Henry Ellis, who threw for three scores in the win over Santa Rosa, will not be suiting up for the Trojans in this contest after suffering a shoulder injury last week.

Now, the keys to Petaluma’s offense will be given to junior Asher Levy, a 6-foot-1 athlete who starts at free safety but is also the team’s kicker. Petaluma head coach Rick Krist has all the confidence in the young quarterback.

“Asher’s a really good athlete,” Krist said. “He got a little bit of time last game, stepped in and looked like a veteran quarterback, to be honest with you. With what we do, he can run our offense effectively and throw the ball when needed.”

Levy and Co. will certainly have their hands full with Analy (1-1, 0-0 North Bay League-Oak), whose .500 record to start the season may be a little deceiving. The Tigers gave defending state champion San Marin all they could handle last week in a classic shootout that ended the Mustangs’ way, 37-34.

“In true fashion, Analy is going to throw the ball around,” Krist said. “They like to test you with the verticals, and that quarterback has got a great arm … obviously a well-coached offensive group and we’ve got to slow them down and get some stops.”

The quarterback that Krist referenced is Sammy Long, who can absolutely sling it. The senior signal-caller went 24-of-39 passing for 402 yards and four touchdowns, while also throwing two interceptions, against San Marin.

Long isn’t the Tigers’ only weapon on offense to watch out for, as wide receiver Logan Mitchell showed exactly why Analy’s coaches are so high on him. Mitchell hauled in 10 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns against the Mustangs.

“I’m really big on this team,” Bourdon said. “I think we have a lot of talent, I think we have really great leadership and we are solid in all phases of the game right now.”

While both coaching staffs are high on their guys, this is the kind of game that you want early on — a good test before the grueling league campaign.

“(The kids) need to be tested physically,” Krist said. “We need to have those physical kind of games because we’re going to have more tests like that during the year.”