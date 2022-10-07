Coach’s comment: “That kid is playing unreal right now at outside linebacker. That was a position change for him, too, and he looks like a college linebacker right now.”

Coach’s comment: “They’re very similar. Both very fast, very quick. Potu’s a little bigger, but Geo’s just as valuable to our team. Both those guys are perfect system guys and are doing a good job.”

Coach’s comment: “Malik’s been playing unbelievable on both the offensive and defensive line. He’s just so polished and so strong and so smart, he’s just having his way out there.”

Coach’s comment: “He’s really stepped up for us. Two-way guy, he’s really started to come together on the defensive side of the ball for us.”

Coach’s comment: “Sammy’s been playing great football. Probably better than his numbers show.”

Coach’s comment: “(Ty) is just a solid two-way guy for us. He’s also our leader up front.”

Coming off a close 31-27 loss to Maria Carrillo last week, Analy will look to bounce back in Friday’s league opener. The Tigers will travel to Rancho Cotate, where the Cougars are on a roll.

The North Bay League Oak and Redwood seasons kick off Friday and excitement is building among the area’s prep football teams.

Rohnert Park will be a key location Friday night as Rancho Cotate (4-1) hosts Analy (3-2) in The Press Democrat’s Game of the Week.

The Tigers have had an up-and-down preleague season that included close losses to defending state champion San Marin, as well as to Maria Carrillo last week. They did, however, beat Petaluma 50-49 in what is an early contender for the game of the year.

But as Analy head coach Dan Bourdon knows, this is where it all counts.

“It’s a tough league and it’s deep; there’s no gimmes on the league schedule,” Bourdon said. “It’s going to be a grind for five weeks, but our kids are looking forward to the challenge of playing all the big dogs. That’s what we want to do.”

It’s no secret that Analy’s strength is in the passing attack, with senior quarterback Sammy Long throwing for 1,345 yards and 16 touchdowns on the season already. Senior wide receiver Giovanni Visintin has seven of those TD catches, and his speed on the outside is a big benefit to Long and the Tigers offense.

Due to their passing attack, the Tigers can pile up points on the scoreboard quickly. They’re averaging 45 points per game.

At the end of the day, however, the league season is a different animal, and with it comes different energy.

“We’re optimistic to get league going here and see what happens,” Bourdon said. “I guess in some ways it’s kind of nice to open up league with the front-runner there … we’ll go ahead and take them on first and see how we fare.”

Rancho Cotate hasn’t moved an inch from the No. 1 spot in The Press Democrat’s prep football rankings all season. The Cougars’ lone loss came on the road at defending state champion Vanden, and that was a one-point difference decided by a missed PAT.

Last week, Rancho jumped out to a 20-0 lead before Pleasant Valley of Chico rattled off 21 straight points. It was a Malik Cleveland scoop and score that saved the day for the Cougars as they won 32-21.

Due to their strong record and recent play, Cougars head coach Gehrig Hotaling is well aware of the position they’re in heading into league.

“We’re everybody’s Super Bowl from here on out,” Hotaling said. “We know we have a huge target on our back ... we know we’re going to get haymakers thrown at us the first couple series of every game. So, if we could just withstand and then turn the tables and fight back, we’re confident that this will go well for us.”

Much of the Cougars’ success so far has been on the shoulders of quarterback Liam Keaney, who is already on pace to shatter his MVP-winning numbers just a season ago. The senior has thrown for 1,408 yards with 18 touchdowns. What certainly helps him, however, is the plethora of talent on the outside.

Sai Vadrawle, Ananias Walker and Dylan Gagnon have become quite the trio at wide receiver, with all three catching a touchdown pass against Pleasant Valley last week. Vadrawale has put up monster numbers so far, with 486 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.

As league play arrives, the NBL teams know each other well already. This one has the makings of a shootout.

“We just can’t overlook them and have to come out and play super hard,” Hotaling said. “Games aren’t played on paper, and we’ve got to go out and do it.”

