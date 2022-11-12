Game of the Week: Cardinal Newman beats Petaluma, advances to NCS semis

What a way to open the playoffs.

Third-seeded Cardinal Newman beat No. 6 Petaluma 49-31 in the first round of the North Coast Section Division 4 tournament, moving on to the semifinals.

It was a game that was a lot closer than the score indicated, however.

“Offensively, I thought we could run our game,” Petaluma head coach Rick Krist said. “We just didn’t take care of the ball … just turnovers; our offense played amazing apart from the turnovers.”

Two crucial Trojans fumbles — one in the second quarter and again in the fourth — allowed Cardinal Newman to capitalize. The Cardinals scored on each of those turnovers via touchdown runs by Santino Acevedo and Kaize Steverson, respectively.

“Fortunately for us, we got some turnovers, and our offense was clicking tonight,” Cardinal Newman head coach Richard Sanchez said.

Let’s look at some key takeaways:

Trojan trio goes to work

Silas Pologeorgis, Henry Ellis and Chase Miller have been the focal points of Petaluma’s offense all year long.

And that didn’t change Friday night.

The trio was once again effective against Newman’s stout defense, with Pologeorgis rushing 15 times for 164 yards and a score, Miller 16 times for 135 yards and a score and Henry Ellis six times for 59 yards and a score.

TOUCHDOWN TROJANS! @HenryEllis_8 takes it himself from 10-yards out and Petaluma is back within one score. Newman 21, Petaluma 17 9:42 Q3 #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/NQuVeFiu1O — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) November 12, 2022

“I thought Silas proved that he’s the best running back in the county; that kid is amazing,” Krist said. “They were stacking the box on him all night long, and he still was able to get yards.”

Milestone for Nick Ayre

Nick Ayre has been Newman’s kickoff returner for the past three years, and he’s never returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Until Friday.

@SantinoAce23 and @NickyAyre discuss the 49-31 win over Petaluma in the first round of the NCS D4 playoffs. The Cardinals will travel to Acalanes next week. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/KBuqAl1i6W — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) November 12, 2022

Ayre notched his first one in the third quarter with an 87-yard house call. It was a big one, too, as Petaluma had just scored to make the score 21-17.

“He’s been giving us great field position all year when they kick it to him, and this is his first one of his career so I’m real proud of him,” Sanchez said. “I’m just happy he came up to me first and gave me a hug after that, because I know he wanted it bad before his career ended here.”

“The first one feels so good,” Ayre added with a huge smile on his face. “I’ve been doing it for way too long, I finally got one!”

Business as usual for Ace

Cardinal Newman’s offense was clicking all night long, and a big part of that (to no surprise) was Acevedo, who scored three touchdowns.

The star running back set the tone early, scoring the Cardinals’ first two touchdowns with runs of seven and five yards.

TOUCHDOWN NEWMAN! That was quick. Matt Hilden opens the game with a 35-yard pass to @Zkelly_2, then a couple of plays later @SantinoAce23 punches it in from seven. Newman 7, Petaluma 0 9:26 Q1 #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/jlIWhWNNa5 — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) November 12, 2022

“Honesty, I’m just going to give credit to my line, I probably wouldn’t have gotten three touchdowns without them,” Acevedo said.

When he gets going, the offense normally follows suit.

Three other Cardinals found pay dirt on the night: Ayre, Steverson (two scores) and Zack Homan.

Cardinal Newman next travels to No. 2 Acalanes on Friday for the Division 4 semifinals.

