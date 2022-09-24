Game of the Week: Cardinal Newman falls to St. Mary’s in home opener, 32-18

Cardinal Newman knew St. Mary’s was going to be a tough test.

The Cardinals, the No. 2 team in The Press Democrat’s rankings, had too many mistakes in the first half — and despite later getting Friday night’s contest to a one-score game, couldn’t stop the visiting Rams’ speedy offense as they fell 32-18.

“Horrible coaching, preparing the guys to play a game like this,” Newman head coach Richard Sanchez said. “When we come out and the ball’s all over the place, they weren’t prepared. Whether it’s jitters or playing in a big game like this or whatever it is, excuses are the nails that build the house of failure. We failed tonight, and we can’t have any excuses.”

Here are a few takeaways from the game:

Not the special teams’ night

As Sanchez said, the ball was all over the place.

Things couldn’t have started worse in the Cardinals’ home opener for their special-teams unit, missing an opening field-goal attempt while surrendering two safeties that helped put Newman into an early 19-0 hole.

The Cardinals almost surrendered another safety but were bailed out by a roughing-the-kicker penalty.

On top of that, they also had a PAT blocked.

All around, a tough night for Newman special teams.

Steverson, Kelly shine brightest

The Cardinals have two special players in Zach Kelly and Kaize Steverson.

The former was doing damage on the outside all night long, hauling in seven catches for 143 yards and one score. He is clearly quarterback Matt Hilden’s favorite target, and for good reason.

The latter, who is backup to star running back Santino Acevedo (out injured), was running riot on the Rams, even though it wouldn’t seem so judging by the score.

“I’m proud of the effort,” Sanchez said. “I’m always proud of my guys, and I always love my guys. They’re unbelievable individuals.”

TOUCHDOWN NEWMAN! It was @kaizedafirst’s drive, as he set up his rushing TD with this scamper. Two-point conversion no good but a one score game now. Newman 12, St. Mary’s 19 8:09 Q2 #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/yX2IcExEf2 — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) September 24, 2022

Steverson finished with 17 carries for 97 yards, including a 64-yard scamper that set up his receiving touchdown. The junior caught five passes for 30 yards on the night.

Newman’s second-half surge

For all the things that went wrong for the Cardinals in the first half, they sure came out with an edge in the second half.

Hilden, who was 22-of-39 passing for 246 yards and three touchdowns, had much better command of the offense after the break.

HALFTIME | Newman 6, St. Mary’s 19



Newman gets on the board! @matthilden_15 with a beauty, finding @Zkelly_2 for six. PAT is blocked, but the Cardinals are on the board. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/6Z4U8IlLQP — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) September 24, 2022

“They went out there and got some plays off on us, and we had to fight through all of that,” St. Mary’s head coach Tony Franks said. “They had the ball a long time, and we had to figure out a way to get some stops and keep them out of the end zone.”

Cardinal Newman (3-2) is off next week but begins North Bay League Oak play Oct. 7 by hosting Montgomery.