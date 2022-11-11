Game of the Week: Cardinal Newman hosts Petaluma in playoff opener

The North Coast Section prep football playoffs are here, and there are certainly some exciting matchups in the first round for Sonoma County teams.

None might be more interesting than The Press Democrat’s Game of the Week, a North Bay League-Vine Valley showdown in Division 4.

Third-seeded Cardinal Newman (6-4) will play host to No. 6 Petaluma (7-3) in Friday’s opener. The last time these two teams played was in the 2009 Division 2 NCS playoffs, in which the then-top-seeded Trojans beat the No. 9 Cardinals 28-14.

Both squads had a rough go of things in their final regular-season contests. Petaluma lost the outright Vine Valley Athletic League title with a 23-35 loss at home to American Canyon, while Cardinal Newman lost an NBL-Oak showdown to Windsor, 14-13, on a last-second touchdown run.

So, two teams coming off losses, meeting in the first round of the playoffs, could prove to be quite entertaining.

The postseason, however, is a whole different ballgame — perhaps even a brand-new season.

“We have three different seasons within a year — pre-league, league and this one — which is obviously the most important one,” Cardinal Newman head coach Richard Sanchez said.

The Cardinals will no doubt turn to their star running back/linebacker Santino Acevedo.

“Ace,” who suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 against Vacaville, has rushed for 100 yards or more in all but one game since he returned from that injury in Week 6. Add in a trio of three-touchdown games during that span, and Acevedo has hit his stride.

“They are what they are,” Petaluma head coach Rick Krist said of the Cardinals. “They come out and do a good job of playing their game. They’re consistent. They’ve got a stud running back — actually, two good running backs — and a quarterback that’s capable of throwing the ball. They can do both those things, but they just don’t make a lot of mistakes.”

Krist is also eyeing the stout Cardinals defense. In its five NBL-Oak league games this season, Newman has allowed just 15 or fewer points four times.

Petaluma, for its part, has three solid running backs of its own.

Silas Pologeorgis, Chase Miller and Ed Berncich have all shared touches in a run-heavy triple-option offense for the Trojans. While Pologeorgis is the featured back, averaging 129 yards a game, the other two can certainly carry the load when called upon.

Then there is senior quarterback Henry Ellis, who is back to full strength after dealing with a nagging shoulder injury throughout the season. A true dual threat, Ellis has thrown for 10 touchdowns this season while rushing for another six.

“They do a great job of keep-away, like the other schools that run this triple-option offense,” Sanchez said of the Trojans. “They have some talent, but their talent is within the system. So if you don’t get some stops early on, your offense isn’t going to see the ball.

“It all depends on, can we make a stop early and throw some shots and get up on them?” Sanchez said. “The reality is they do a good job in the system that they have, so defensively we have to be real physical up front and get them to third and long.”

Regardless of how both teams are preparing for one another, they are each focusing on themselves first.

“The energy’s been great all week long,” Sanchez said of his team. “We’re just trying to stay healthy, getting them ready. The mental part of it is pretty simple because the routine is consistent. We’re moving on, and I think we’ll be in good shape.”

Getting a good week of practice and preparation in and really focusing on us and getting kids healthy,” Krist said. “We’re concentrated on us and really focused on giving our best shot with the guys that we have ... no one is expecting us to win, and I like being in that position.”

Welcome to the postseason, folks.

