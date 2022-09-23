Game of the Week: Cardinal Newman hosts St. Mary’s-Stockton in home opener

The Cardinals have won their second in a row after dispatching De Anza 49-20, while St. Mary’s is coming off a comfortable 55-7 rout of Bishop O’Dowd. This is easily the biggest test Newman has had so far.

The Cardinals are back home.

After spending the first four weeks of the season on the road, Cardinal Newman returns to Santa Rosa for its first home game Friday, hosting St. Mary’s of Stockton. Last season, the Rams beat the Cardinals 34-14.

The No. 2 team in The Press Democrat’s weekly rankings, Newman has done well to open the slate, with the only hiccup coming via a 14-7 loss to Vacaville. The Cardinals rebounded by dominating Vintage 27-8 and rolled comfortably against De Anza 49-20. It’s safe to say that the red and gold are headed in the right direction.

“Our defense is always pumping, and our offense has started to get rolling,” senior Nick Ayre said. “So, you better watch out.”

The Cardinals (3-1, 0-0) have faced some adversity already, with star running back Santino Acevedo out with an ankle injury sustained at Vacaville. Junior Kaize Steverson has done more than enough to shoulder the load while Acevedo continues to be out, rushing for 231 yards on 43 carries over the past three games. He will be a key factor against St. Mary’s.

Junior Matt Hilden, a 6-foot-5, big-bodied quarterback who has transitioned back to the role after two years on the line, will be another factor. He has thrown for 490 yards this season at an impressive 49% clip. He has also rushed 21 times for 42 yards.

Newman head coach Richard Sanchez left no doubt in what he expects from his players in this matchup.

“Stay healthy, No. 1, and I want to see our boys compete for four quarters,” Sanchez said. “We didn’t do that last year — came out of halftime and woke up that we were down to many points. Other than that, the young kids got to get that kind of experience and play that kind of team.”

The Cardinals are facing their biggest game of the season so far. St. Mary’s (4-0, 1-0) has been cruising, beating their first four opponents by an average of 43.75 points. The Rams opened their season with a 58-0 win over league opponent Tracy and beat Central Catholic 47-7.

St. Ignatius of San Francisco proved to be their biggest test so far, but the Rams still won 49-20. St. Mary’s followed that up with a 55-7 drubbing of Bishop O’Dowd, and here we are.

“They have a great program over there, and (head coach) Tony Franks does a terrific job with getting those guys ready,” Sanchez said. “Every year, they’re going to be tough to play.”

A huge part of the Rams’ success has been senior wide receiver Naseri Danielson, who has accounted for 269 yards this season on only 20 catches.

Chris Maghoney is another player to watch, as he put in a solid effort against Bishop O’Dowd, rushing for 98 yards and two scores. He also leads the team with an average of just over 64 yards per game.

It’s against the Rams defense where teams really struggle. St. Mary’s line has accounted for 8½ sacks already this season, while the secondary has picked off the ball six times. Danielson and Omari Gayles have two interceptions apiece.

