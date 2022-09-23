Subscribe

Game of the Week: Cardinal Newman hosts St. Mary’s-Stockton in home opener

KIENAN O'DOHERTY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 22, 2022, 6:21PM
WEEK 5 SCHEDULE

Friday:

Santa Rosa at Maria Carrillo, 7 p.m.

Cardinal Newman vs. St. Mary’s-Stockton, 7 p.m.

Eureka at Piner, 7 p.m.

Healdsburg vs. Kennedy, 7 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Petaluma, 7 p.m.

Casa Grande at Vintage, 7 p.m.

Sonoma Valley at American Canyon, 7 p.m.

Cloverdale vs. Fort Bragg, 7 p.m.

Roseland University Prep at Tomales, 6 p.m.

Saturday:

Montgomery at St. Vincent, 2 p.m.

Byes: Windsor, Rancho Cotate, Analy, Ukiah

GAME OF THE WEEK

Cardinal Newman vs. St. Mary’s-Stockton, 7 p.m.

The Cardinals have won their second in a row after dispatching De Anza 49-20, while St. Mary’s is coming off a comfortable 55-7 rout of Bishop O’Dowd. This is easily the biggest test Newman has had so far.

Below are some key players for Friday’s matchup.

Cardinal Newman (3-1, 0-0), last week: 49-20 win at De Anza

Nick Ayre, senior wide receiver/defensive back

Coach’s comment: “(Nicky) Ayre is always going to be a spark plug; we just got to find more ways to get him the ball. He’s our return guy and always has a chance to break a long one.”

Zach Kelly, senior defensive back/wide receiver

Coach’s comment: “Between Ayre and Zach Kelly, they really enjoy the hitting part of the game. They’re more physical than I ever imagined they would be. So we’ve gotten some big hits out of those two guys.”

Zach Homan, junior linebacker/tight end

Coach’s comment: “Homan is the backup to Santino (Acevedo) at the Mike linebacker job, and he’s done a great job filling that starting role. He’s also a backup tight end and he’s gotten some carries at running back these past couple weeks.”

St. Mary’s-Stockton (4-0, 1-0) last week: 55-7 win over Bishop O’Dowd

Naseri Danielson, senior wide receiver/defensive back

Leads the Rams with just over 67 yards receiving per game. Also has two interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.

Chris Maghoney, junior running back

Put in a solid effort against Bishop O’Dowd, rushing for 98 yards and two scores. He also leads the team with an average of just over 64 yards per game.

Omari Gayles, junior defensive back/wide receiver

Leads team with an average of 6½ tackles per game. Like Danielson, has two interceptions.

WEEK 4 STATS STARS

Wyatt Abramson, senior, quarterback, Casa Grande

33-of-63 passing, 385 yards, 5 total TDs (2 rushing) in a 44-35 win at Montgomery.

Liam Keaney, senior, quarterback, Rancho Cotate

15-of-24 passing, 274 yards, 4 TDs in a 30-29 loss at Vanden.

Nolan Bankston, junior, quarterback, Santa Rosa

18-of-37 passing, 264 yards, 2 TDs and 20 rushing yards, TD in a 28-25 loss to Ukiah.

Matt Erickson, junior, quarterback, Piner

19-of-23 passing, 263 yards, 3 TDs, 72 rushing yards, 2 TDs in a 63-25 win over Fort Bragg.

Judson Anderson, junior, quarterback, Windsor

10-of-12 passing, 240 yards, 5 TDs in a 42-3 win over Lincoln.

Trent Ohman, junior, quarterback, Sonoma Valley

16-of-27 passing, 226 yards, 3 TDs in a 27-26 win over Kelseyville.

Matt Hilden, junior, quarterback, Cardinal Newman

10-of-15 passing, 162 yards, 4 TDs in a 49-20 win over De Anza.

Kai Hall, senior, running back, St. Vincent

24 carries, 170 yards, 3 TDs in a 29-12 win over Oakland Tech.

Cameron Pippi, senior, running back, Healdsburg

32 carries, 153 yards, 3 TDs in a 36-30 loss to Lower Lake.

Sam Mortimer, senior, running back, Maria Carrillo

15 carries, 131 yards, 2 TDs in a 21-20 loss to Petaluma.

Gio Lucchesi, senior, running back, Maria Carrillo

Five carries, 124 yards, TD in a 21-20 loss to Petaluma.

Wyatt Morris, sophomore, running back, Windsor

Nine catches, 113 yards in a 42-3 win over Lincoln.

Jose Sanchez, junior, running back, Piner

12 carries, 94 yards, 2 TDs and four catches for 62 yards, 2 TDs in a 63-25 win over Fort Bragg.

Kaize Steverson, junior, running back, Cardinal Newman

10 carries, 54 yards, 2 TDs in a 49-20 win over De Anza.

Hayden Anderson, sophomore, wide receiver, Windsor

Seven catches, 174 yards, 3 TDs in a 42-3 win over Lincoln.

Keegan Peterson, senior, wide receiver, Montgomery

Six catches, 168 yards, 2 TDs, 40 rushing yards, TD and a 90-yard kickoff return in a 44-35 loss to Casa Grande.

Hudson Giarritta, sophomore, wide receiver, Sonoma Valley

Eight catches, 143 yards, 2 TDs, 49 rushing yards, TD in a 27-26 win over Kelseyville.

Nolan Frost, senior, wide receiver, Santa Rosa

11 catches, 130 yards, 2 TDs in a 28-25 loss to Ukiah.

Jaden Hernandez, sophomore, wide receiver Piner

Eight catches, 122 yards, TD in a 63-25 win over Fort Bragg.

Jordan Giacomini, senior, wide receiver, Casa Grande

Seven catches, 114 yards, 2 TDs in a 44-35 win at Montgomery.

Dawson Shaw, senior, wide receiver, Petaluma

Six catches, 94 yards, TD in a 21-20 win at Maria Carrillo.

Zach Kelly, senior, wide receiver, Cardinal Newman

Three catches, 91 yards, 2 TDs in a 49-20 win over De Anza.

Zach Homan, junior, linebacker, Cardinal Newman

Three fumble recoveries in a 49-20 win over De Anza.

Gavin Pandolfi, junior, safety, Casa Grande

Two interceptions, fumble recovery in a 44-35 win at Montgomery.

Nathan Dipman, junior, safety, Maria Carrillo

Two interceptions in a 21-20 loss to Petaluma.

Mac Cauz, senior, linebacker, St. Vincent

10 total tackles (seven solo), three for loss in a 29-12 win over Oakland Tech.

Louwegie Arriaga, senior, linebacker, Santa Rosa

12 total tackles, one for loss, forced fumble in a 28-25 loss to Ukiah.

Adan Lemus, junior, linebacker, Santa Rosa

Seven total tackles, two for loss, fumble recovery in a 28-25 loss to Ukiah.

The Cardinals are back home.

After spending the first four weeks of the season on the road, Cardinal Newman returns to Santa Rosa for its first home game Friday, hosting St. Mary’s of Stockton. Last season, the Rams beat the Cardinals 34-14.

The No. 2 team in The Press Democrat’s weekly rankings, Newman has done well to open the slate, with the only hiccup coming via a 14-7 loss to Vacaville. The Cardinals rebounded by dominating Vintage 27-8 and rolled comfortably against De Anza 49-20. It’s safe to say that the red and gold are headed in the right direction.

“Our defense is always pumping, and our offense has started to get rolling,” senior Nick Ayre said. “So, you better watch out.”

The Cardinals (3-1, 0-0) have faced some adversity already, with star running back Santino Acevedo out with an ankle injury sustained at Vacaville. Junior Kaize Steverson has done more than enough to shoulder the load while Acevedo continues to be out, rushing for 231 yards on 43 carries over the past three games. He will be a key factor against St. Mary’s.

Junior Matt Hilden, a 6-foot-5, big-bodied quarterback who has transitioned back to the role after two years on the line, will be another factor. He has thrown for 490 yards this season at an impressive 49% clip. He has also rushed 21 times for 42 yards.

Newman head coach Richard Sanchez left no doubt in what he expects from his players in this matchup.

“Stay healthy, No. 1, and I want to see our boys compete for four quarters,” Sanchez said. “We didn’t do that last year — came out of halftime and woke up that we were down to many points. Other than that, the young kids got to get that kind of experience and play that kind of team.”

The Cardinals are facing their biggest game of the season so far. St. Mary’s (4-0, 1-0) has been cruising, beating their first four opponents by an average of 43.75 points. The Rams opened their season with a 58-0 win over league opponent Tracy and beat Central Catholic 47-7.

St. Ignatius of San Francisco proved to be their biggest test so far, but the Rams still won 49-20. St. Mary’s followed that up with a 55-7 drubbing of Bishop O’Dowd, and here we are.

“They have a great program over there, and (head coach) Tony Franks does a terrific job with getting those guys ready,” Sanchez said. “Every year, they’re going to be tough to play.”

A huge part of the Rams’ success has been senior wide receiver Naseri Danielson, who has accounted for 269 yards this season on only 20 catches.

Chris Maghoney is another player to watch, as he put in a solid effort against Bishop O’Dowd, rushing for 98 yards and two scores. He also leads the team with an average of just over 64 yards per game.

It’s against the Rams defense where teams really struggle. St. Mary’s line has accounted for 8½ sacks already this season, while the secondary has picked off the ball six times. Danielson and Omari Gayles have two interceptions apiece.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.

