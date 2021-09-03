Game of the Week: Casa Grande, Maria Carrillo eager to kick off

Coach’s comment: He has good speed, runs hard, is a tough kid and is a great competitor.

Coach’s comment: He is an exciting playmaker. We are expecting good things out of him.

Coach’s comment: He plays the game with great intensity and is very physical.

Coach’s comment: He has the quarterback’s back and is the left tackle for a reason. He is a run-stopper on defense.

Coach’s comment: He is the leader on defense and a downhill player who plays sideline to sideline.

Coach’s comment: Everything you look for in a quarterback, He is a playmaker.

The Gauchos travel to face the Pumas in the opening contest for each team. Here are the players to watch for each:

Friday night will be special for both the Casa Grande and Maria Carrillo football teams. It is the first game each has played in the traditional fall season in two years.

The Pumas had the week off last Friday, while the Gauchos’ game versus Piner was canceled by the Prospectors due to air quality concerns.

“This season feels normal, but when the game last week got canceled, I was like, ‘Here we go again.’ It’s as normal as it’s going to be for now,” Casa Grande coach John Antonio said. “It was extremely disappointing. The kids were looking forward to playing Piner.”

The Piner game was unable to be rescheduled, so the Gauchos will instead play at Antioch on Oct. 1, which was previously an open date. The game versus Antioch adds to an already tough preseason for Casa Grande.

“We need to have a tough preseason; that’s why we schedule teams like Maria Carrillo,” Antonio said. “Maria is very athletic. They always have a couple of speedy guys and they have a few again this year.”

While host Maria Carrillo is favored by 10 points according to calpreps.com, the 7 p.m. matchup should be physical and relatively even. The Pumas play in the highly competitive North Bay League Oak Division while the Gauchos are one of three Sonoma County teams in the Vine Valley Athletic League, which combines three south county teams with the top Napa County schools.

“The VVAL is a tough league,” Antonio said. “Our schedule is a grinder. Every team is good in their own way.”

Casa Grande appears to have the edge in depth and experience, with 58 varsity players including 29 seniors. The Gauchos have eight returning starters on each side of the ball.

“Depth is our strength. We can really rotate guys. We really can platoon,” Antonio said. “Our offensive line and defensive line are very experienced and senior-heavy. We can get them breathers.”

Maria Carrillo is a young team, having lost 26 graduating seniors from the spring squad. They have 37 varsity players, which is not the same depth as Casa Grande but still a full roster.

“There is never enough depth,” Maria Carrillo coach Jay Higgins said. “It will be a learning experience (for new players) the first few games.”

However, the Pumas have athletes at the skill positions and should physically stack up well versus the Gauchos, he said.

“We have some pretty good speed at the skill positions,” Higgins said. “We have good team speed overall and some size.”

Maria Carrillo runs the spread “Wing-T” offense and multiple-set defenses. Casa Grande runs a traditional spread offense focused on passing and a 4-3 base defense with blitz packages.

Antonio stressed that the Gauchos’ bread-and-butter advantage will be in the trenches and the key to his team’s success.

“We are really big up front,” Antonio said. “We have one of the bigger lines on offense and defense in the area.”

“It will be a good matchup and a good, competitive game,” Higgins said. “It will be good to get our legs under us ... It feels fantastic to play. It is just wonderful to feel like we are back to some semblance of normalcy.”

Antonio said his team is looking forward to getting the season underway after the false start last week.

“Our guys are ready,” Antonio said. “We will line up against anybody. Win or lose, we will give you a battle.”