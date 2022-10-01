Game of the Week: Cloverdale outlasts Willits in double-overtime thriller

Game of the Week? More like Game of the Year.

In a game that will be remembered in Cloverdale for years to come, the Eagles outlasted visiting Willits 35-29 on Friday night in a thrilling double overtime victory to push their winning streak to four games and move into a tie with Clear Lake atop the North Central League I at 2-0.

The Eagles (4-1, 2-0) got a herculean performance from freshman quarterback Mason Caturegli as he accounted for all five of their touchdowns, several of them in clutch situations in overtime when his team needed them most. On the night he ran for 204 of his team’s 297 yards on the ground on 36 carries.

36 carries, 204 yards, 5 TD for the freshman QB @mason21038532, and that hardly tells the story of how good he really was tonight. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/6qoMaFrIUE — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) October 1, 2022

His 17-yard scamper, on the heels of a missed 26-yard field goal in double overtime, was the walk-off game-winner.

“It’s such a big game to us,” said the 14-year-old signal caller. “Shows what we’re becoming. We’re not done. We’re going to keep getting better every week.”

Let’s breakdown the craziness of Friday’s small-school thriller.

Anyone’s game in OT

In high school overtime, each team gets three chances to score from their 25-yard line. If the score remains tied after the first two possessions, then each team must go for two on their third and final try or else the game ends in a tie.

Cloverdale started on defense first. Willits converted a third and 10, then scored on a 12-yard run from Adrien Rabano and converted a two-point conversion to take a 29-21 advantage.

On the Eagles’ first possession, they faced a fourth and goal from the five but benefited from a Willits’ penalty that cut the distance to the end zone in half. From two yards, Caturegli found the end zone and then on the ensuring two-point try, stretching his arm across the goal line to convert. That tied the score at 29 and sent the game to double overtime.

Cloverdale again was the beneficiary of a Willits’ penalty, an unsportsmanlike conduct foul that backed the Wolverines up to the 25 facing a third and 21. An 11-yard run and then an offsides penalty on Cloverdale got them back to the nine where they attempted a 26-yard field goal but missed wide right.

“We have a field goal kicker that could have made that, so that’s the bummer,” said Willits head coach Brandon Norbury. “But coulda, woulda, shoulda.”

The Eagles, needing just a field goal to win, gave the ball to Caturegli three straight times, his third run going 17 yards into the endzone to end the game on a walk-off touchdown.

Caturegli calls game! A 17-yard walk-off TD in 2OT.



Final: Cloverdale 35, Willits 29 pic.twitter.com/Dv8jqBw2T1 — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) October 1, 2022

“For a 14-year-old to push that hard, do what he did in that game, you don’t typically see that from a 14-year-old on varsity, but the word we were just using was fearless,” said Cloverdale head coach Taylor Galloway. “He plays fearless.”

When Caturegli was not churning through yards, senior back Ayal Fitchtelberg was stepping up in his place. He finished with 90 rushing yards on 21 carries.

Wild finish to regulation

Cloverdale needed some luck to even send the game to the extra period. With the game tied at 21 late in the fourth, Willits got the ball back at its own 42 looking for a potential game-winning drive. A 36-yard pass on third down with under a minute left from quarterback Kooper Dockins to Finn Lessner had the Wolverines in business at Cloverdale’s eight-yard line with about 30 seconds remaining.

Willits got up to the line quickly but mishandled the snap and took a loss of seven yards before calling a timeout with around 20 seconds left. The next play out of the break was another tackle for loss in the backfield and Willits rushed back to the line to spike the ball and kill the clock for one final play but Dockins accidentally took a knee instead, letting the clock expire.

“That’s definitely not on him,” said Norbury. “I told him it’s not his fault. We have to coach that up. That’s our fault as coaches.”

Lessner led the way offensively for the Wolverines (4-1, 1-1) with 89 rushing yards on 12 carries with two scores and two catches for 40 yards. Jadyn Arnold added 13 carries for 72 rushing yards with a score and Rabano had five carries for 18 yards with a touchdown.

The good news for the Wolverines is that the season, and the league race, is a long way from over. They still have Clear Lake, another NCLI contender, waiting for them on Oct. 28, but should have some easier games on the schedule between now and then.

“We’ll come back way better. I guarantee it,” said Norbury. “I hate to lose as a coach and I guarantee my coaching staff hates to lose, and my players hate to lose. We’ll be just fine.”

Eagles on the rise

Cloverdale’s 4-1 start is it’s best since 2018 when they finished 7-5 overall and fifth in league at 4-3.

Friday’s win also gives the Eagles’ a huge boost in their resume come playoff seeding time. Willits entered Friday as the No. 2-ranked team in Division 7 in the North Coast Section while Cloverdale was No. 8, the cut-off line for playoffs.

The Eagles still have to face St. Helena, which they will next week, and Clear Lake, another team that looks poised for a nice playoff run, but their win over Willits will probably go a long way in the seeding meeting.

