Game of the Week: Cloverdale welcomes undefeated Willits in NCLI action

11 tackles (five solo) and an interception in a 41-19 loss to Vintage.

19 carries, 90 yards, six tackles (four for loss) and three sacks in a 44-8 loss to Kennedy.

4-of-7 passing, 92 yards, TD, 10 carries, 116 rushing yards, TD and an interception and fumble recovery on defense in a 49-28 win over Montgomery.

Coach’s comment: “Great leader. He commands the huddle and can actually throw the ball, and that’s hopefully what we’ll be doing Friday.”

Coach’s comment: “He should play at the next level. He’s just a stud on offense and defense.”

Coach’s comment: “Tough runner, solid on defense. He’s a guy who’s really learning his keys and knowing where to be in the right spot. Real scrappy, gets his job done.”

Coach’s comment: “He immediately made us better at wide receiver. He’s a tough matchup, a competitor, every time we’ve challenged him he’s stepped up to the challenge.”

Here are some players to watch in Friday’s game.

The Eagles are looking to win their fourth straight game and move to 2-0 in North Central League I play while the Wolverines are eyeing a 5-0 start.

The Press Democrat’s Game of the Week for Week 6 of the high school football season heads north for some small-school action in a North Central League I title that could when it’s all said and done, be a deciding game in the race for the league title.

Undefeated Willits (4-0, 1-0), fresh off a 26-12 win over reigning NCLI champion St. Helena, makes the trip down Highway 101 to Cloverdale for a battle with the Eagles (3-1, 1-0), who will enter Friday’s game riding a three-game winning streak.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale High School.

“They’re well-coached, they’re very aggressive, very confident – like you look across the board for any matchups and they are even all the way across the board,” said Cloverdale first-year head coach Taylor Galloway of the visiting Wolverines. “They play with a ton of confidence, a group that you can tell has probably played together a long time.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1P-5h8MnOHg">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“It’s going to be a great test for our guys.”

After a 48-7 loss to small-school Sac Joaquin Section powerhouse Ripon Christian to open the season, the Eagles have bounced back with three solid wins over Piner (38-34), Healdsburg (40-7) and Fort Bragg (40-0). Against Piner, they trailed by double digits in the third quarter but rallied in the second half.

Since then, it’s been relatively smooth sailing for the Eagles.

“We’re rolling the right way,” said Galloway, the nephew of former St. Vincent football coach Gary Galloway. “Guys are starting to learn good football, they’re finally starting to get their eyes right in practice and find their keys and get to where they’re supposed to.”

A big key to their recent success has been freshman quarterback Mason Caturegli. In the Piner win, he rushed for four touchdowns and had three more scores on the ground in their league-opening win over Fort Bragg last week.

On the flip side, Willits is off to one of their best starts in the last few seasons. With their win over St. Helena last week, the Wolverines are up to No. 2 in the North Coast Section Division 7 rankings behind only St. Vincent. They won their first three games via shutout over Piner (29-0), Berean Christian (22-0) and McKinleyville (3-0) and have outscored opponents 80-12 so far this season.

It hasn’t always been pretty, said head coach Brandon Norbury, but his team keeps finding ways to win.

“I’ll take my players’ will to win over anyone,” he said. “For us, tough people win. We talk about it every day – TPW: Tough People Win. That’s part of our motto.”

Willits has had to be tough to reach this point after a difficult few years. While many schools returned to play during the abbreviated COVID year in 2020-21, the NCL canceled the football season entirely, leaving small schools like Willits’ to almost completely rebuild their programs.

“Last year we were basically a JV team playing varsity football,” said Norbury. “We had two seniors on varsity and then all of the juniors and seniors had basically never played varsity football. So it was a big learning curve.

“What I’m proud of with our boys is they’ve stuck it out.”

While this may just be the second week of league play, Willits and Cloverdale appear to be two of the top teams in the NCLI this year along with St. Helena and Clear Lake, who still loom on the Eagles’ schedule. If Cloverdale wants to be in the conversation as a contender for the NCLI crown, a win over Willits is a must.

“I have the utmost respect for their coach,” said Norbury. “They’re the real deal. I know about their quarterback, he’s shifty, so we have to make somebody else beat us. But yeah, it’s going to be a dogfight.”

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.