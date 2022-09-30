Subscribe

Game of the Week: Cloverdale welcomes undefeated Willits in NCLI action

GUS MORRIS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 29, 2022, 7:53PM
WEEK 6 SCHEDULE

Friday:

Sonoma Valley at Justin-Siena, 7:00 p.m.

Vintage at Petaluma, 7:00 p.m.

Maria Carrillo at Analy, 7:00 p.m.

Healdsburg vs. Irvington, 7:00 p.m.

Ukiah at Casa Grande, 7:00 p.m.

Windsor at Skyline, 7:00 p.m.

Rancho Cotate at Pleasant Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday:

John Swett at Roseland University Prep, 12:00 p.m.

Byes: St. Vincent, Montgomery, Cardinal Newman, Piner

GAME OF THE WEEK

Willits at Cloverdale, 7:30 p.m.

The Eagles are looking to win their fourth straight game and move to 2-0 in North Central League I play while the Wolverines are eyeing a 5-0 start.

Here are some players to watch in Friday’s game.

Cloverdale (3-1, 1-0), last week: 40-0 win over Fort Bragg

Caden Axell, senior wide receiver/safety

Coach’s comment: “He immediately made us better at wide receiver. He’s a tough matchup, a competitor, every time we’ve challenged him he’s stepped up to the challenge.”

Ayal Fichtelberg, senior linebacker/fullback

Coach’s comment: “Tough runner, solid on defense. He’s a guy who’s really learning his keys and knowing where to be in the right spot. Real scrappy, gets his job done.”

Casey Lemley, senior lineman

Coach’s comment: “He’s a guy who’s really starting to trust what he’s being taught.”

Willits (4-0, 1-0), last week: 26-12 win over St. Helena

Jadyn Arnold, senior, running back/linebacker

Coach’s comment: “He should play at the next level. He’s just a stud on offense and defense.”

Finn Lessner, sophomore, running back/linebacker

Coach’s comment: “He is explosive for a sophomore.”

Kooper Dockins, junior, quarterback

Coach’s comment: “Great leader. He commands the huddle and can actually throw the ball, and that’s hopefully what we’ll be doing Friday.”

WEEK 5 STAT STARS

Wyatt Abramson, senior, quarterback, Casa Grande

19-of-31 passing, 313 yards, 3 TDs, interception in a 41-19 loss to Vintage.

Matthew Hilden, senior, quarterback, Cardinal Newman

22-of-39 passing, 246 yards, 3 TDs in a 32-18 loss to St. Mary’s-Stockton.

Jaret Bosarge, senior, quarterback, St. Vincent

4-of-7 passing, 92 yards, TD, 10 carries, 116 rushing yards, TD and an interception and fumble recovery on defense in a 49-28 win over Montgomery.

Lucas Foye, senior, quarterback, Montgomery

Nine-of-21 passing, 207 yards, 3TDs, Interception in a 49-28 loss to St. Vincent.

Kai Hall, senior, running back, St. Vincent

26 carries, 272 yards, 4 TDs in a 49-28 win over Montgomery.

Jadyn Arnold, senior, running back, Willits

14 carries, 236 yards, 3 TDs in a 26-12 win over St. Helena.

Sam Mortimer, senior, running back, Maria Carrillo

11 carries, 186 yards, TD in a 32-12 win over Santa Rosa.

Gio Lucchesi, senior, running back, Maria Carrillo

Five carries, 183 yards, 3 TDs in a 32-12 win over Santa Rosa.

Silas Pologeorgis, senior, running back, Petaluma

21 carries, 100 yards, TD and a pick-six on defense in a 21-6 win over Petaluma.

Cameron Pippi, senior, running back, Healdsburg

19 carries, 90 yards, six tackles (four for loss) and three sacks in a 44-8 loss to Kennedy.

Nolan Frost, senior, wide receiver, Santa Rosa

11 catches, 145 yards in a 32-12 loss to Maria Carrillo.

Zach Kelly, senior, wide receiver, Cardinal Newman

Seven catches, 143 yards, TD in a 32-18 loss to St. Mary’s-Stockton.

Spencer Almond, senior, wide receiver, Casa Grande

Four catches, 105 yards, TD in a 41-19 loss to Vintage.

Matt Reilly, junior, defensive back, Casa Grande

11 tackles (five solo) and an interception in a 41-19 loss to Vintage.

Lucas Vanderlind, senior, linebacker, Petaluma

Two interceptions in a 21-6 win over Justin-Siena.

Domenic Kayed, junior, defensive end, Maria Carrillo

11 tackles, two sacks in a 32-12 win over Santa Rosa.

The Press Democrat’s Game of the Week for Week 6 of the high school football season heads north for some small-school action in a North Central League I title that could when it’s all said and done, be a deciding game in the race for the league title.

Undefeated Willits (4-0, 1-0), fresh off a 26-12 win over reigning NCLI champion St. Helena, makes the trip down Highway 101 to Cloverdale for a battle with the Eagles (3-1, 1-0), who will enter Friday’s game riding a three-game winning streak.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale High School.

“They’re well-coached, they’re very aggressive, very confident – like you look across the board for any matchups and they are even all the way across the board,” said Cloverdale first-year head coach Taylor Galloway of the visiting Wolverines. “They play with a ton of confidence, a group that you can tell has probably played together a long time.

“It’s going to be a great test for our guys.”

After a 48-7 loss to small-school Sac Joaquin Section powerhouse Ripon Christian to open the season, the Eagles have bounced back with three solid wins over Piner (38-34), Healdsburg (40-7) and Fort Bragg (40-0). Against Piner, they trailed by double digits in the third quarter but rallied in the second half.

Since then, it’s been relatively smooth sailing for the Eagles.

“We’re rolling the right way,” said Galloway, the nephew of former St. Vincent football coach Gary Galloway. “Guys are starting to learn good football, they’re finally starting to get their eyes right in practice and find their keys and get to where they’re supposed to.”

A big key to their recent success has been freshman quarterback Mason Caturegli. In the Piner win, he rushed for four touchdowns and had three more scores on the ground in their league-opening win over Fort Bragg last week.

On the flip side, Willits is off to one of their best starts in the last few seasons. With their win over St. Helena last week, the Wolverines are up to No. 2 in the North Coast Section Division 7 rankings behind only St. Vincent. They won their first three games via shutout over Piner (29-0), Berean Christian (22-0) and McKinleyville (3-0) and have outscored opponents 80-12 so far this season.

It hasn’t always been pretty, said head coach Brandon Norbury, but his team keeps finding ways to win.

“I’ll take my players’ will to win over anyone,” he said. “For us, tough people win. We talk about it every day – TPW: Tough People Win. That’s part of our motto.”

Willits has had to be tough to reach this point after a difficult few years. While many schools returned to play during the abbreviated COVID year in 2020-21, the NCL canceled the football season entirely, leaving small schools like Willits’ to almost completely rebuild their programs.

“Last year we were basically a JV team playing varsity football,” said Norbury. “We had two seniors on varsity and then all of the juniors and seniors had basically never played varsity football. So it was a big learning curve.

“What I’m proud of with our boys is they’ve stuck it out.”

While this may just be the second week of league play, Willits and Cloverdale appear to be two of the top teams in the NCLI this year along with St. Helena and Clear Lake, who still loom on the Eagles’ schedule. If Cloverdale wants to be in the conversation as a contender for the NCLI crown, a win over Willits is a must.

“I have the utmost respect for their coach,” said Norbury. “They’re the real deal. I know about their quarterback, he’s shifty, so we have to make somebody else beat us. But yeah, it’s going to be a dogfight.”

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.

