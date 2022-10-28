Game of the Week: It’s Casa Grande vs. Petaluma in the Egg Bowl

The Press Democrat’s prep football Game of the Week takes place Saturday with one of the area’s historic and always-entertaining rivalries in the spotlight.

All eyes will be on Petaluma’s traditional crosstown rivalry as Casa Grande (4-4, 2-2 Vine Valley Athletic League) and Petaluma (7-1, 4-0) go head-to-head in the Egg Bowl.

And one thing’s for certain — both teams expect to bring it.

“You can throw the records out the window,” Casa Grande head coach John Antonio said. “It doesn’t matter if we were 0-8 right now, or if they were 0-8 and we were 8-0 — the records don’t matter. These two teams, when they get together, traditionally the games are close.”

“It’s a very emotional game,” Petaluma head coach Rick Krist noted. “The kids from the same town, who are friends, they get pretty pumped up about it.”

After returning in 2017 following a six-year halt, the series has gone back and forth. The Gauchos took the trophy last year with a 57-35 win at Petaluma, and this Saturday they’ll try to defend that trophy at home.

Casa has had a season filled with ups and downs. Two of the Gauchos’ losses came by seven points or fewer, and they couldn’t get the ball back enough in a 41-19 loss to Vintage.

But Casa’s .500 overall record might not be the best indication of who the Gauchos are as a team this season. They are the defending Vine Valley league champions, after all.

Quarterback Wyatt Abramson and running back Ryder Jacobson have provided quite the 1-2 punch for the Gauchos. The former has already amassed more than 2,000 yards passing with 23 touchdowns, while the latter has rushed for 539 yards and five scores. Jacobson has tallied more than 100 yards on the ground in a pair of games this season, including 182 against Ukiah in September.

On the outside, Spencer Almond and Lucas Miles have been one of the top receiver duos in the area. Both seniors, Almond has 455 yards receiving and six touchdowns, while Miles has 435 yards and four TDs.

“Their offensive and defensive lines are huge,” Krist said of the Gauchos. “They throw the ball really well, but their running game has improved. I think that’s a clear (indication) of their success this year.”

For all the ups and downs Casa has had this season, the Trojans have been rolling on the other side of Petaluma.

They’re 7-1 and undefeated in league play, with their lone loss coming in a 50-49 nail-biter to Analy in Week 3. After that, however, they’ve won every game, including last-minute victories at both Vintage and Maria Carrillo.

And they’ve been doing it all with quarterback Henry Ellis in and out of the lineup. The senior has been struggling with a shoulder injury sustained in Week 2. Krist confirmed that Ellis will play this week.

“Since I’ve been here at Casa, this is the best Petaluma team they’ve had,” Antonio said. “They have the ability to score … but they’re so tactical, they do everything precise and do their jobs and can get everybody upfield.”

A lot of that scoring ability comes through Silas Pologeorgis, the Trojans’ do-it-all dynamo who has 12 total touchdowns and is well over the 1,000-yard mark rushing. Ed Berncich adds another eight touchdowns to Petaluma’s backfield.

As far as the Vine Valley league title is concerned, Petaluma easily has the hardest slate to end the season, as they conclude the season against American Canyon (5-3, 3-1) next week.

Casa Grande, meanwhile, closes the regular season at Justin-Siena.

But first, it’s the Egg Bowl. Expect both teams to show up and show out.

