Game of the Week: Petaluma eyeing first 5-0 start since 2009

Windsor senior QB Chase Vehmeyer also continued his torrid pace, throwing for four scores and running for another in the Jaguars’ 52-7 win against Napa. That gives him six through the air so far this season and seven on the ground.

Casa Grande senior quarterback Jacob Porteous was a touchdown machine against Santa Rosa in a 42-7 win, passing for six scores on a night he amassed 331 yards through the air. Porteous now has 14 TD passes through three games.

The St. Vincent Mustangs rode to a 4-0 record with a dominating 42-0 win against Sonoma Valley last week, and much of the success came thanks to the legs of junior running back Kai Hall . He piled up 134 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in the contest, also catching a 16-yard pass for good measure.

Clear Lake at Kelseyville, 7:30 p.m. The Knights host the annual Bass Bowl hoping to emerge with the season’s first victory.

Lower Lake at Middletown, 7:30 p.m. The Trojans are seeking their first win, while the Mustangs aim to improve to 2-2.

Cloverdale at Fort Bragg, 7:30 p.m. The Eagles look to go 3-0 with a win on the road.

Willits at St. Helena, 7:30 p.m. The Wolverines are aiming to get their first win of the season.

Healdsburg at Kennedy, 7 p.m.: The Greyhounds travel to the East Bay school seeking their third win of the season.

American Canyon at Sonoma Valley, 7 p.m. The Dragons open league play at home, looking for their first victory.

Vintage at Casa Grande, 7 p.m. The Gauchos look to improve to 3-1 in the opening of league play.

Maria Carrillo at Santa Rosa, 7 p.m. The Pumas are still in search of their first win this season.

St. Vincent at Ukiah, 7 p.m. The Mustangs look to maintain their perfect season against the Wildcats.

Coach’s comment: “He’s the guy that sets the fronts and moves and adjusts the fronts and makes the checks and receives the signals.”

Coach’s comment: “When we get to VVAL play we’re always undersized. So we need to establish ourselves as a school that can run the football, especially this year because I think that’s who we are offensively.”

Coach’s comment: “He’s the guy our offense goes through right now. … He’s the real deal, so we need to get him going and I think he opens it up for everybody else.”

Coach’s comment: “He’s another guy who has been great on both sides of the ball.”

Coach’s comment: “He’s been dynamite on defense, particularly. He plays tight end on offense but he’s been really lights out-on defense.”

Coach’s comment: “He plays both sides of the ball. He’s had a really spectacular season so far and is leading our team really well.”

The Trojans are looking to open the season 5-0 as they travel to Justin-Siena (2-2) to open Vine Valley Athletic League play. Here are a few players to watch:

It’s been over a decade since the Petaluma High football team last opened a season with five straight wins, but the Trojans will have the opportunity to match that mark this Friday in their league opener.

The Press Democrat’s Game of the Week heads over to Napa, where Petaluma will be taking on Justin-Siena in the first week of Vine Valley Athletic League action. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

If the Trojans (4-0) can knock off the Braves (2-2), they’d be 5-0 for the first time since 2009, when they won their first 12 games en route to a Sonoma County League title and a trip to the semifinals of the North Coast Section playoffs.

Similar to that team, this year’s Trojans are putting up points at a high clip. They’re currently averaging 40 points per game, led by the efforts of junior quarterback Henry Ellis. The dual-threat signal caller has accounted for 16 total touchdowns — eight passing, eight rushing — so far this season.

He’s completed 65% of his passes for 410 yards, has yet to throw an interception and has also rushed for a team-high 284 yards.

“The kid’s a good player,” said Justin-Siena head coach Brandon LaRocco. “He’s a good runner; I don’t want to say he’s the best runner on the team, but he’s a guy that we don’t want to have the ball. Not that the other guys are a much better choice, but that seems to be the guy involved with all the big run and pass plays.”

Juniors Lucas Vanderlind (212 yards, three touchdowns) and Silas Pologeorgis (184 yards, two touchdowns) reinforce the Trojans’ ground attack, which is averaging 263 yards per game.

Petaluma head coach Rick Krist said that despite having a young team, the Trojans are already starting to play their best football of the season.

“The mistakes that we made early on were really typical,” Krist said. “I think we’re coming out of it a lot faster than we normally do. We usually hit our stride about the fifth game. We have a lot of good athletes; our offensive line is really smart even though they’re really young. It’s a really good feeling around the team. I think the kids are really enjoying playing.”

The Trojans are coming off a 33-7 win over Maria Carrillo, a game that Krist called his team’s “most complete game” of the year.

“All the other games, we played really well for a half,” he said. “We never really put together a full game and I thought last game we were able to put it all together.

“We’re definitely moving in the right direction for sure.”

The same could be said for Justin-Siena, which enters its VVAL opener with some newfound and much-needed confidence. The Braves began their fall campaign with losses to Fortuna (27-20) and Archbishop Riordan (36-16) but have since rallied with a pair of shutouts. They got into the win column by beating Saint Mary’s of Albany 34-0 before blanking Bear River 25-0 last week.

LaRocco said the team was in “desperation mode” after opening 0-2 but has gotten back on track over the last two weeks. Against Bear River, the Braves amassed 469 yards of total offense and their defense limited the Bruins to under 100 yards of total offense.

“You’re not usually in survival mode after Week 2, but I think for us that was the reality of the situation,” he said. “And that’s what we told the boys and they responded very well.”

Senior running back Caden Parlett spearheads the Braves’ offensive attack. Through four games, he’s run for over 500 yards with five touchdowns. Meanwhile, senior quarterback Zach Zuroswki has thrown for 380 yards with three touchdowns and seven interceptions through three games and has found the end zone two other times on the ground.

“Typically, the last two years they’ve been a very pass-dominant team,” Krist said. “I think they’re way more balanced now in their approach. They have a good back who runs the ball hard. We definitely have to rally around the ball on him. And then they have a quarterback that’s not only capable of throwing the ball but he can run it, too. We’re going to have to play really well on defense to compete with these guys, and really play a really well-rounded defensive game.”

As it has been since its inception in 2018, Vintage is the team to beat in the VVAL. But Krist thinks that the gap between the Crushers — who have yet to lose a league game in the past three seasons — and other programs is starting to shrink.

“I don’t think it’s just who is going to come in second in league this year,” he said. “I think there might be some shake-up; I just don’t know who is going to shake it up. … Every so often a school will pull a team together that can challenge Vintage and I think there are a few teams this year that can do that.”

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD