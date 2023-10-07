Game of the Week: Petaluma makes statement, beats American Canyon 56-32

The Vine Valley Athletic League title race has been thrown into chaos yet again.

On Friday night, Petaluma did what Petaluma does best, relying on the run to thump American Canyon 56-32 and give the Trojans their second straight league win.

After American Canyon was given a 15-yard unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty before the game even started for being late to the field, Petaluma took advantage and executed and recovered an onside kick. Not two minutes later, the Trojans’ Chase Miller scored the first of his three touchdowns on a 12-yard scamper.

“We got a great effort from our offensive line, ran hard and kept the ball in our hands most of the night,” Petaluma head coach Rick Krist said. “It’s definitely a better thing with No. 12 on the other side. They could score at any time, and we needed to control the ball.”

That would certainly set the tone for the first half, as the Trojans (4-2) scored on four of their five first-half drives. Their lone mistake was an Ed Berncich fumble, which turned into the Wolves’ only score of the first half. At the break, Petaluma led 28-6.

The second half, however, was a different story.

Of the 12 total drives between the two teams, eight resulted in touchdowns. American Canyon (4-3) quarterback Mason Harris, the No. 12 Krist mentioned, had four total touchdowns in the latter half — three passing and one rushing.

“I’m always going to be proud of my kids, win, lose or draw,” American Canyon head coach Trevor Hudson said. “No matter what we do, whether we play well or we don’t, I’m going to be proud of them for stepping out and playing this game ... we came out with some life in the second half; we just couldn’t get the stops that we needed, and we couldn’t get the plays we needed. That’s something we have to work on.”

It was a furious second-half comeback by American Canyon on their homecoming night, but it came up short.

And it was in those key moments, when the Trojans needed a stop, that they got one.

Time to look at some takeaways.

Classic Petaluma

While the Trojans’ defensive performance (three turnovers on downs forced, one interception) certainly showed up again, at the end of the day it was Petaluma’s patented run game that won the day.

Along with Miller’s three scores, Berncich made up for his fumble by scoring two touchdowns and Asher Stolarczyk added the game’s final score on a 33-yard scamper up the sideline.

“Every time we got the ball, we had to do something,” Krist said. “Asher ran well, Chase always runs well, and Berncich is our workhorse. We had some big plays, and some big third-down plays.”

Even Ryan Landry, who has been starting at quarterback the last couple of games, took it himself for a 10-yard touchdown run.

The three-headed monster of Miller, Berncich and Stolarczyk had American Canyon’s defensive line on its back foot all night long.

Relying on the pack

For all the things that went wrong for American Canyon in the first half, the second half was the complete opposite.

They became the Wolves that have everyone excited, with Harris slicing and dicing through the Trojans defense both in the air and on the ground. Along with his rushing touchdown, he found three different receivers for second-half scores: Webster Burks, Jalen Rocker and Abdul Kates.

“We made some adjustments offensively to get some things going,” Hudson said. “Unfortunately, when you get down like that, you have to kind of change your game plan. You can’t do some of the things you wanted to do because you’re playing catch-up. We have to prevent ourselves from getting in that situation, and we will be better.”

Harris could have had another to Burks, who was wide open on third down and heading toward the end zone. He couldn’t track the ball in the air, and missed the scoring opportunity.

Regardless, American Canyon’s second half showed that they are never going to back down, and that they’ll be just as dangerous every game.

VVAL excitement

As mentioned above, this result throws the still-early VVAL title race into absolute chaos.

Petaluma sits at 2-0 in league play with the win, while American Canyon falls to 2-1. Casa Grande got its second league win by dominating Justin-Siena 59-0.

Vintage, which had a bye this week, sits at 1-1 in league play so far.

The schedule only gets tougher. Next week is Vintage vs Casa, the following week sees Casa Grande play American Canyon, and the week after that is the Egg Bowl between Casa and Petaluma.

And the final game of the season? Petaluma vs Vintage. This race could come down to the wire.

