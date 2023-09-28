Game of the Week: Piner looks to snap long skid against crosstown rival Santa Rosa

“Anchor of our line. If he has a good game, it means we can move the ball well.”

There hasn’t been much competition between crosstown rivals Piner and Santa Rosa in recent years.

The Panthers have owned the matchup, winning the last six meetings since 2016. Believe it or not, you’d have to go all the way back to 2011 to find the last Prospectors win over Santa Rosa, when the two were both members of the old North Bay League.

But this year, the Prospectors may be headed toward ending that drought.

Piner (3-1) hosts Santa Rosa (1-3) on Friday night as two-touchdown favorites in The Press Democrat’s Game of the Week. The nonleague finale for both teams kicks off at 7 p.m.

The Prospectors have had a tough go of things in recent years — 5-15 the past three seasons with no playoff appearances — but are off to their best start since their 11-win season in 2019. That was the first year under head coach Terence Bell, who recently passed that mantle to his assistant Ronnie Cummings.

Bell stepped aside as head coach a few weeks ago to spend more time with his kids and feels that Cummings, a 2016 Piner grad who has been on Bell’s staff since 2019, is the right man for the job.

“We haven’t really done things the traditional way during my tenure here,” Bell said at practice Tuesday with Cummings at his side. “When I got the job here, this was the first man who called me and said he wanted to be part of this staff. … This puts Piner in the right hands at the right time.”

Cummings was an all-league lineman during his playing days at Piner and his last name might ring a bell for those who were close to the Piner community during that time. His dad, Gary, was a beloved JV coach at the school for years before his sudden death in 2014.

“I took over as defensive coordinator in the COVID year and kind of had some bumpy couple years there along the way, but the kids kind of grew up this year and are hitting their stride,” Ronnie Cummings said of his time on Piner’s staff. “The last couple years have been really tough, so I know that this year means a lot for them and we’re just hoping to keep the ball rolling.”

This season, as well, has had some bumps for Piner. Starting quarterback Matty Erickson, who was in line for a huge senior year, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first game of the season. But waiting in the wings was sophomore Sokhayne Prak, a tall lefty who, despite only being in his second year of playing football, has emerged as the quarterback of the future for the Prospectors.

Prak, nicknamed “Soso” by his teammates and coaches, has thrown for 702 yards with a 60% completion rate and 11 touchdowns to four interceptions since taking over at signal caller. He’s also coming off his best performance yet. He threw for more than 300 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions in the Prospectors’ 43-7 win at Eureka last week.

“It seems like God has been real good to us, throwing Sokhayne in our lap,” Bell said. “Lefty, knows the playbook, real smart kid. I mean, Piner High School is the place for quarterbacks, if you ask me.”

It helps that he has two of the better wide receivers in the county to target in juniors Jaden Hernandez and Apollo Pereira, who have combined for nearly 500 receiving yards with 10 touchdowns in three games of reported stats.

All this is to say that Santa Rosa will have its hands full Friday night.

“I’m really impressed with the sophomore quarterback, and their receivers are pretty good,” Panthers head coach Roy Keegan said if Piner. “We’re going to have to come up with a way to contain that. They’re pretty explosive on offense, and on defense they really fly to the ball. So, it’s going to be a tough matchup for us.”

Santa Rosa is headed toward a rebuilding year but has some reasons for optimism heading into this matchup. They were able to heal up during their bye last week and should have 22 players available for Friday. They only dressed 18 and really only had 15 available for their last game against Ukiah, which they still nearly came back and won.

The injury bug has not been gentle. The Panthers have lost two starting linemen for the year and currently have nine sophomores up on varsity.

Despite the youth and injuries, the Panthers do still have several veteran two-way impact players who could help them play spoiler. Seniors Talan Patrick, Cooper Lee and Adan Lemus have led that charge, combining for 648 of the Panthers’ 923 total yards and seven of their eight touchdowns on offense.

Lemus also leads the team in total tackles with 46 and Lee leads the team in sacks with six.

“We’re going to try to dictate the game on our terms,” Keegan said. “No big secret. We’re going to try to slow the game down, keep their offense off the field, keep the chains moving and see what happens.”

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.