Game of the Week preview: American Canyon, Petaluma set for big league clash

Now this is where things get interesting.

For the first time ever, The Press Democrat’s Game of the Week heads to Napa County, where American Canyon (4-2) hosts Petaluma (3-2) in a crucial Vine Valley Athletic League clash.

Last season, the Wolves turned on the jets in the latter half of the schedule, winning their final three regular-season games and their opening North Coast Section playoff game before pushing Sonoma County powerhouse Windsor to the limit in the semifinal round.

Now, with new head coach Trevor Hudson at the helm, the Wolves have continued that momentum despite losing their opener 15-14 to the Menlo School. “AmCan” beat Fremont, handled Foothill and lost to the always-tough Vanden before winning their VVAL opener against Vintage, a game in which they went up 16-0 early on.

Petaluma, on the other hand, got back in the win column last week by pummeling Sonoma Valley 56-26. The Trojans lost 37-15 to Rancho Cotate in their opener, before winning their next two games over Santa Rosa (35-14) and Analy (34-14). They suffered a setback one week later, losing to Maria Carrillo at home, 42-21.

“Every opponent in the VVAL has seemed to be great competition, no matter who you’re playing — everyone seems to come out and give their best shot,” Hudson said. “Petaluma will do nothing less.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pfcl3knGlFY">Click here to view this embed</a>.

American Canyon has seen junior quarterback Mason Harris blossom into a full-fledged signal caller. After not getting as much playing time last year, Harris has already passed for 952 yards and boasts a 13:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He also has rushed for 299 yards and two scores.

A big reason for Harris’ success through the air has been Abdul Kates, a 6-foot-2 wideout who’s accumulated 372 receiving yards and four touchdowns so far. That size could prove to be key against a talented Trojans secondary.

“(American Canyon) has their size, has their speed and they’re very well coached,” Petaluma head coach Rick Krist said. “Those guys know where they need to be, and it’s going to come down to who can control the ball and get momentum in the game.”

If Kates and Harris do it through the air, on the ground is where Ojani Castillo shines for American Canyon. One of the breakout backs in the VVAL, Castillo has already rushed for 513 yards in the first six games. Last season, his total was 664. Castillo going up against the Trojans’ defensive front will be another mouthwatering matchup in Friday’s night’s game.

Perhaps the biggest X-Factor, however, is the American Canyon line. The line has been able to protect Harris thus far, and their counterparts on defense have also stepped up. But after giving up 256 rushing yards to run-heavy Vintage, it remains to be seen how the Wolves’ defensive front will fare against Petaluma.

And if there’s one thing Petaluma likes to do, it’s run the football.

“They have an impressive ground game, and we know we have to be prepared for them,” Hudson said. “They’re a physical bunch that plays all night long no matter whether they’re up or down, and they never give up or quit. We know Petaluma’s going to be a tough matchup.”

That’s evident in the play of Trojans starter Chase Miller, one of the best backs in the VVAL, who has amassed 726 total rushing yards through five games. He had over 200 yards rushing in two of those games and had over 100 in all but one. Miller is also sitting at eight scores heading into Friday’s contest.

One of Miller’s backfield mates, big Ed Berncich, doesn’t get the attention that Miller does but is just as effective. A fullback by nature, Berncich has 449 total rushing yards and already has three 100-yard games, along with six scores. Add junior phenom Asher Stolarczyk to that mix, and that’s a dangerous trio.

“Our biggest opponent these first five games has been ourselves,” Krist said. “We need to make sure we take care of the ball, take care of our assignments, and just be more consistent in our game … as we build on the season, we’re the underdogs and the kids know it. We’ve got something to prove, and we have to go play hard in a hard environment.”

Defensively, Berncich has thrived at the line’s end position, accumulating 51 total tackles (31 solo) and seven sacks. What also helps is playing opposite London Sundell.

Sundell, the returning VVAL defensive player of the year, hasn’t lost a step this season. He has seven sacks, 25 solo tackles and 46 total tackles. He also has recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown, more than answering the call on the Trojans’ line.

The pressure from those two, as well as the entire defensive line, will be key to opening up opportunities for the secondary, led by safety (also quarterback) Asher Levy.

Levy has two and a half sacks and 36 total tackles and Stolarczyk has two interceptions on the defensive side.

There’s no doubt that Friday night’s outcome will heavily tilt the VVAL title race.

Oh, and by the way, it’s American Canyon’s homecoming game. Get ready for some fireworks.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.