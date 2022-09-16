Game of the Week preview: Casa Grande, Montgomery set for crucial Division 3 clash

“I think that’s been one of our Achilles heel in the past is stopping the run. We’ve changed some things this year compared to how we’ve done things the last few years here, so I think we’re ready for it.”

“He can run well and he throws well, so we have to get some pressure on him.”

“We just have to be a lot better than we’ve been in the last two weeks.”

“For us, one of the big things we want our kids to realize this week is that we’re a good football team, we’re competitive.”

“We want to come out fast. That’s the one thing that we kind of lack right now as a team, is just to get it going and run as many plays as possible.”

While the high school football season is still in its early stages, Casa Grande’s trip to Montgomery this week could have some massive playoff implications. It could even go as far as deciding which of these teams makes the playoffs.

The Press Democrat’s Game of the Week, which kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday in Santa Rosa, features a nonleague matchup between two Division 3 teams aiming to capture what would be huge resume-boosting wins come postseason play.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/h3dLl6WQaNw">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Unless one of us wins our league, this could be a game that knocks one of us out,” Casa Grande head coach John Antonio said.

“For us, yeah, this is a playoff game,” he added.

The Gauchos (1-1) come to Santa Rosa eager to make a statement. They eked past Maria Carrillo on a last-second touchdown in their opener before being routed 45-0 by Marin Catholic last weekend. It was their first shutout loss under Antonio since he took over as head coach after the 2018 season.

“You can judge us based on that game, but that’s not our team,” he said. “I know it and our guys know it.”

While there weren’t many positives to draw from last week, the Gauchos will not be short on motivation against the Vikings, a team that’s widely considered to be much-improved from years past.

“The one thing I look at for our guys is they don't ever want to lose like that again,” Antonio said.

After a very impressive start to the season, the Vikings (2-0) are hoping to avoid a letdown game after having an unplanned bye week. Their game against St. Bernard’s set for last Friday was canceled early in the week due to a COVID outbreak that left the Crusaders with just 14 available players.

“The kids were a little upset about it,” Montgomery head coach Vertis Patton said. “They really wanted to play. When you have a bye week, it’s kind of a weird time. Practice is a little different, you try to have it the same with intensity and stuff, but that changes because the kids know we aren’t playing.

“It’s different.”

Patton said his team’s response at practice this week has been what he’d hoped. Despite the ways in which the two teams have opened their seasons — Montgomery has two lopsided wins over Ukiah, 27-0, and Bethel, 53-14 — he’s not taking the Gauchos lightly. He and some of his staff were in attendance at the Marin Catholic game and feel the result is more indicative of how good the Wildcats are, rather than an indictment on the strength of the Gauchos.

“Me and Coco, our receivers coach, were coming back from that game saying, ‘They’re going to want this win. We need to be really prepared,’” Patton said. “We understand that, our kids understand it, but we’re hungry, too. We didn't get to play last week when everyone else did, so our kids want it just as bad.”

Historically, this is a matchup that Casa Grande has dominated. The Gauchos are 9-1 over the last 10 meetings and the Vikings’ only victory over the last decade was in 2018.

And while the CalPreps computer algorithm has Montgomery as a three-touchdown favorite, these teams stack up remarkably similar on the field. Both teams boast talented quarterbacks, shifty and quick running backs, deft athletes on the outside and skill and experience up front.

On offense, Montgomery has so far been led by senior quarterback Lucas Foye (250 yards, five touchdowns, one interception) and senior running back Alex Alverez (320 yards, three touchdowns) as well as junior receiver Izeyah Wright (104 yards, two touchdowns) and Keegan Peterson (143 yards, three touchdowns).

Defensively, senior linebacker Colton Whitestine has two interceptions and senior lineman Waisea Bainibure leads the team with eight tackles in just one game.

For the Gauchos, senior quarterback Wyatt Abramson had a tough game against Marin Catholic but passed for 310 yards with three touchdowns in their win over Maria Carrillo, and senior running back Ryder Jacobson accounted for more than total 100 yards, with two receiving touchdowns, and a fumble recovery on defense against the Pumas.

