Game of the Week preview: Windsor opens season as host to defending state champ Escalon

Coach’s comment: “He’s a guy that’s got a motor for the ball. Always finds himself in plays.”

Coach’s comment: “He’s gotten more physical since last year. We think he matches up well with their skill guys.”

With a loaded roster and sky-high expectations, Windsor is looking to prove early this fall that it deserves the hype and belongs in the conversation for best team in the North Coast Section.

To be the best, you have to beat the best, and the Jaguars will have a great chance to show what they’re made of this Friday in their season opener. They’ll welcome Sac-Joaquin Section powerhouse and reigning CIF Division 4-AA state champion Escalon to town for The Press Democrat’s Game of the Week.

The Cougars (2-0) enter Friday’s 7 p.m. tilt with two games already under their belt, the last a dramatic 23-21 win over Buchanan-Clovis (a Central Section Division 1 powerhouse) on a last-second field goal. The Cougars also beat the Jaguars last year 49-35 on their home turf in the Central Valley.

“Really, really good football program,” Windsor head coach DJ Sexton said of Escalon. “Really well coached, in particularly on the offensive side. Perennial powerhouse in their area. … For us, it’s a tough prep, but it’s something we’re really excited about and it’s something that, if we execute our plan and play our game, we love our chances.”

“Perennial powerhouse” might be putting it mildly. The Cougars have won five state titles, two NorCal titles and 11 section titles in program history. That isn’t old program success, either. They’ve won 12 or mores games in each of their last three full seasons and won two state titles along the way.

They appear to be on a similar trajectory already this fall. They opened the year with a 20-14 win over Golden Valley-Merced before clutching out their dramatic 2-point win over Buchanan last week. CalHi Sports currently has Escalon on the bubble of its top-50 teams in the state.

Windsor is also on that top-50 bubble despite not playing a game yet. That’s a testament to the talent and hype around the team this year, and an indication that Friday night should be a battle between two of the top teams in the state.

Like we’ve written about repeatedly during the offseason, Windsor brings back nearly every skill player from last year’s 10-3 team that finished as runners-up in the North Coast Section Division 3.

Sophomore wide receiver/defensive back and three-star prospect Hayden Anderson leads the charge on both sides of the ball. The receiving core also features returning starters Gunnar Erickson, Joseph Campbell and Kienan McAlister, all seniors. Ananias Walker, another three-star wide receiver/defensive back, will also provide a major boost, but he won’t suit up for a few more weeks due transfer eligibility rules.

The Jaguars also bring back all their running backs — Wyatt and Dom Morris and Max McFerren — along with starting quarterback Judson Anderson, who is in line for a big senior campaign.

The talent and depth at the skill positions is undeniable, but a few questions remain about the Jaguars’ line and defense as a whole. They graduated all five starting linemen from last year’s team and their defense gave up nearly 20 points per game, including a season-high 49 to Escalon.

Sexton said he’s been pleased with what he’s seen at practice over the last month and feels the Week 1 bye helped them rest and prepare for this matchup.

“We’ve progressed and seen a lot of growth in areas like defense and our O-line that we had questions about,” he said. “We’ve seen good things and we’ve got good depth and guys that can step in. We’re pretty confident — we know the challenge, we know how good these guys are, but we also know how good we are, so we’re really looking forward to going out and showing our community and our town what we can do on Friday night.”

Sexton and the Jaguars know what to expect from the Cougars after facing them last year. They feature a run-heavy Wing-T offense but have a three-year starter at quarterback in Donovan Rozenvink who can throw the ball as well. Their defense and line is big and physical, but could be a bit banged up after their battle with Buchanan last week.

In their meeting last season, neither team was able to stop the other on defense. Escalon scored on all but one of its possessions while Windsor scored on all but two of theirs.

“I think this game will be a bit different,” Sexton said. “Our defense is much improved, but last year it was a struggle over there. They have an environment over there where it feels like it’s the middle of nowhere and our guys were kind of deer in the headlights, not really ready to play. We still hung in there and scored 35 points on them and exploited a lot of things.

“We’re feeling much more confident this year, having already played them once. Should be a better night for us.”

