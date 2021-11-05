Game of the Week: Rancho Cotate hosts Windsor with NBL-Oak football title on the line

Rancho Cotate head football coach Gehrig Hotaling didn’t dwell much on his team’s biggest win of the season last week, a dramatic 19-17 victory over Cardinal Newman that put the Cougars in the driver’s seat in the North Bay League-Oak Division.

No, Hotaling quickly turned his focus elsewhere.

“Immediately, it was on to Windsor film,” Hotaling said. “I told the kids to enjoy it for a little bit but as coaches, this is a big one we gotta prepare for.”

He’s right.

In the final game of the regular season, the Cougars (8-1, 4-0) will host the Jaguars (8-0, 3-0) with the NBL-Oak title on the line. The Press Democrat’s Game of the Week kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday.

While there is a one-game difference between the two local powerhouses due to Windsor’s game against Cardinal Newman being canceled and ruled a no-contest, the NBL was prepared for such a situation.

The league created a committee comprised of athletic directors not involved in the title race who would ultimately decide the league winner if games had to be canceled due to COVID-19 outbreaks, as happened with Cardinal Newman’s program. The committee met on Thursday and considered Rancho and Windsor’s league resumes — strength of schedule, common opponents, etc.

The decision: Whoever wins on Friday will be the outright champion of the Oak.

The reasoning for Windsor is that going 4-0 in league would be enough with a win over Rancho, which also beat Cardinal Newman. And for Rancho, the reasoning is simple — the Cougars would be 5-0 with wins over both Windsor and Cardinal Newman.

Whoever wins will also snap a long league title drought. Windsor hasn’t won a pennant since 2012, its last year in the Sonoma County League, while Rancho’s last league title came in 2014.

There’s quite a bit at stake, and both teams know that.

“You get to this point late in the season, playing bigger games, and that’s really fun,” said Windsor head coach Paul Cronin. “It’s a great thing for the kids, and you really look at it differently now after what happened last year, where you didn’t have a chance to get later in the season with only five games. So everybody is super excited about playing in the game.”

While both teams are clearly the two best Sonoma County has to offer, CalPreps has the Jaguars as a 10-point favorite, and that’s no knock on the Cougars. Windsor is that good.

The Jaguars are averaging 47 points per game and have an average margin of victory of more than 35 points. Quarterback Chase Vehmeyer, wide receiver Makhi Johnson and running back Damian Escarcega — all seniors — are a three-headed monster on offense that no team has been able to slow down yet this season. And that’s not to mention freshman phenom Hayden Anderson, a shifty wide receiver who has already established himself as one of the best up-and-coming players in the North Bay.

Windsor is also the top-ranked Division 3 team in the North Coast Section and even a loss to Rancho, the No. 2 team in Division 2, wouldn’t do much to impact its playoff stock.

“They execute at a high level — offense, defense and special teams; their quarterback is fantastic, their receivers are great, their running back is really good and their defense is unique,” Hotaling said. “We’ve got our work cut out for us.”

But the Cougars are up for the challenge.

At this point in the year, they’re a battle-tested group with probably the best overall resume in the county. They have six come-from-behind wins and their lone loss was by one point in overtime to a likely playoff-bound Acalanes team early in the year.

The Cougars have their own trio of talented playmakers in junior quarterback Liam Keaney, senior running back Ryan Kane and three-star junior wide receiver Sailasa “Sai” Vadrawale, who are leading an offense putting up nearly 40 points per game.

“We have a young team and no one expected us to be here in this position,” Hotaling said. “Our sophomores and juniors have grown up fast thanks to our senior leadership and they’ve put us in a nice position. Hopefully we give these dudes a game.”

Win or lose, both teams are poised for deep runs in the NCS playoffs and should be playing long into November. But pennants hang forever, and both teams want this one to be hanging in their rafters.

“For us it’s about pride, and can we give these guys a game?” Hotaling said. “I think it’d be disrespectful to Windsor if we can’t give them a game. No one has given them a game all year. That’s what we’re trying to do and keep it tight till the end at all costs.

“The question is, can we push Windsor to the brink? And I don’t know. We’ll find out.”

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.