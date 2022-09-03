Game of the Week: Rancho Cotate’s offense explodes in 42-14 win

Coach Gehrig Hotaling knew that in order to stay on top this season, Rancho Cotate could not afford another start like last week’s in Las Lomas.

And if Friday was any indication, they certainly got over that hump.

The Cougars, the No. 1 team in The Press Democrat’s rankings and the defending North Bay League Oak champions, rode their explosive offense and improved defense to a 42-14 shellacking of Marin County Athletic League contender Redwood.

Both Sailasa “Sai” Vadrawale and Liam Keaney had monster games, while the defense had Redwood quarterback Brady Weingart scrambling all night long.

“It’s nice to have a little home cookin’ and get through our normal routine, I think that helped us today.”@CoachHotaling is pleased with both the start and win, but knows there is room for improvement after Rancho’s 42-14 win over Redwood. pic.twitter.com/234oCzUoL6 — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) September 3, 2022

“We started really slow against Las Lomas,” Hotaling said. “The bus was late, no warm-up, just rolled onto the field and played the game, so it’s nice to have a little home cookin’ and get through our normal routine. I think that helped us today.”

“We started off good here, scored a touchdown, but they came back and scored a touchdown, so we still have to get better on the defensive end,” Vadrawale added.

Below are some takeaways from a more-than-convincing Rancho victory.

Liam Keaney is still underrated, but won’t be for long

In previewing this game, Hotaling was adamant about his expectations for Keaney: continuing to produce a high completion percentage.

And he certainly kept that going against Redwood.

How the senior isn’t getting more notice is beyond insanity. The signal-caller was 20-of-28 passing for 395 yards and four touchdowns. He would have been over 400 yards if not for an interception in the fourth quarter.

Add a rushing touchdown to his night, and it was one of his more complete games.

“We fired this week, didn’t get punched in the mouth thankfully, and we just battled through.”@liamkeaney05 was 20-of-28 passing for 395 yards and four touchdowns, plus a rushing touchdown for @RCHSAthletic pic.twitter.com/PATSCZdKFn — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) September 3, 2022

Keaney just looks a lot more comfortable at the quarterback position his senior year. And that’s saying something, considering he was the NBL-Oak’s Offensive Player of the Year last season.

“I think he’s playing fantastic,” Hotaling said of Keaney. “I’m really proud of the way he’s playing. He’s got full command out there, seeing everything, and with our talent we’re putting some defenses in binds, so he’s making the right throws when he should.”

The human highlight reel continues

Four Cougars scored on the evening, as Keaney, Tupotu Hale and Ananias Walker all found pay dirt. But it was Vadrawale who had everyone on their feet, and for good reason.

The Cal commit hauled in only six catches, but for 232 yards and three touchdowns. On one play, he ripped a would-be interception out of a defender’s hands while in midair.

“It’s good that we’re all together now and we get to end it off right.”@sailasavadrawa1 put on a show, hauling in six catches for 232 yards and three touchdowns in Rancho’s win over Redwood pic.twitter.com/TW9tcd4kaO — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) September 3, 2022

Every time Vadrawale touched the ball, he relied on his unique ability to slow the game down to his pace, so he could find holes and blockers before hitting the gas with breakaway speed. He could have had a kickoff returned for a touchdown as well, but a holding call negated that score.

“He’s fun to watch, and if nobody’s seen that kid play yet, come on out,” Hotaling said.

At 2-0, Rancho Cotate will stay at home next Friday night as they welcome Sacramento to town.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.