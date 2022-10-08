When Rancho Cotate (5-1, 1-0) and Analy (3-3, 0-1) met in Friday’s NBL-Oak season opener, most expected a shootout of high-powered offenses. Add in a potential quarterback duel between Liam Keaney and Sammy Long.

No one expected it to be a 10-7 game at halftime.

But that’s what type of game it was, a sloppy first half on both sides followed by a more fluid second half.

“We were really optimistic,” Analy head coach Dan Bourdon said of the halftime mood. “We played these guys tough, and I was proud of the way the guys played up until the end there.”

The end, or at least the end with 2:08 left in on the clock (more on that later), saw Rancho take control and win 31-13 despite a scary injury to one of the Cougars’ star players.

Here are some takeaways.

Rancho plus momentum is a tough combo to stop

The last time Rancho had this sloppy of a start was in the season opener against Las Lomas. They ended up winning that game 42-16.

It took the Cougars a little bit more time to find their rhythm this time around, partly due to the number of flags thrown against both teams in the first half.

So, Rancho gets down to the Analy 2 yard line, then four straight penalties occur. Keaney’s pass is compete to Dylan Gagnon on fourth down, but the latter is out of bounds. Rancho students chanting “We want Newman,” Weird game. Rancho 3, Analy 7 6:28 Q2 #PDPreps — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) October 8, 2022

“We just had too many penalties,” Rancho Cotate head coach Gehrig Hotaling said. “Part of it was, in my opinion, bad refereeing, to be quite honest with you — but some of them weren’t and that’s on us. Once we realized that if we didn’t penalize ourselves and play a little smarter, we could take the game over.”

And take over they did, scoring 21 points in the second half to solidify the win. One fun note: Rancho had a pick-six in the fourth quarter courtesy of Abel Calvillo, who also happens to be their placekicker.

Bottom line: once Rancho gets comfortable and on a roll, they are a tough team to stop.

Analy’s not-so-secret weapon

For all the attention surrounding Analy’s passing attack, senior running back Jaden Brady tends to run under the radar.

Until tonight.

Brady was a main focal point of the Tigers’ offense on the evening, easily rushing for over 75 yards and playing a key role on that third-quarter scoring drive. After all, that was Bourdon’s plan.

“We just knew we were going to have to run the ball if they were going to sit in that two-high shell defense,” Bourdon said. “They’re extremely talented at the skill spots, the windows were small in the passing game, and we knew we had to get some yardage on the ground.”

More than a game

Throughout most of the second half, Rancho used quarterback Liam Keaney’s legs as a weapon, and it was working quite well with just under 2:30 left to play.

Keaney took the snap and ran left toward the sideline, seeing the defender closing in. He slid and was on the ground before an Analy defender came in helmet first and knocked Keaney unconscious with an extremely late hit.

Afterward, Hotaling was upset about the hit.

“It was working out great until that incredibly cheap hit,” Hotaling said. “That doesn’t belong in the sport of football at all; it’s tragic. These are teenagers out there and teenagers do dumb teenage things sometimes, but that was the most egregious thing I’ve ever seen, and it makes me question a lot of things.”

Keaney was stretchered off and loaded into an ambulance. The game was called with 2:08 remaining, with the final score a 31-13 win for the Cougars. Rancho later tweeted that Keaney was alert and conscious, with full movement:

***UPDATE***@RanchoFootball Quarterback @liamkeaney05 is alert and conscious. He has full movement and sensation in all extremities. He is currently undergoing further testing.

We will continue to update as he progresses. @pdpreps @kodoherty22 — RanchoFootball (@RanchoFootball) October 8, 2022

Hotaling said game officials should have cracked down before the hit took place.

“The referees enabled this behavior by the other team by allowing them to do this stuff and penalizing us,” Hotaling said. “One referee in particular literally told me that they’re calling penalties on us because we’re too big. He called a penalty on Malik Cleveland because he’s too big.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O'Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com.