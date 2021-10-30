Game of the Week: Rancho hangs on to defeat Cardinal Newman

There is no such thing as an “easy” contest between the Cardinal Newman and Rancho Cotate high school football teams.

So even with Newman missing multiple starters, and Rancho having issues on multiple snaps — some resulting in turnovers and others costing them points — Friday’s 19-17 home win for the Cougars came down to the final minute of the contest.

Returning Cougars wide receiver Sai Vadrawale caught the final pass of his 10-catch, 169-yard night that seemingly cemented the game for Rancho (8-1, 4-0 North Bay League Oak Division) with almost two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Except Newman’s Zachary Homan had something to say about it. Howman caught Vadrawale and stripped him of the ball, recovering it instantly to put Newman at their own 45-yard line.

“They’ve been talking about how I need to hold the ball tighter and everything,” Vadrawale said. “I’ve always seen pictures of me holding the ball ‘out here.’ And it finally caught up to me. They said I was going to fumble one day and it happened now.”

But Vadrawale’s teammates had his back.

Not long after Newman (5-3, 2-1 NBL-Oak) got into Rancho territory, Cardinals quarterback Lucas Knechtle had his third tipped-pass interception of the game by Cougars linebacker Angel Ruiz, who returned it into Newman territory.

And even then, the game wasn’t finished.

After a holding call negated what appeared to be Rancho quarterback Liam Keaney’s game-finishing first-down run on third-and-one, with less than a minute to go, Rancho coach Gehrig Hotaling called time and decided to give the game-deciding handoff to who else? Vadrawale.

On fourth-and-three from the Newman 37, Sai took the direct snap and ran the ball right up the middle for four yards and a first down that allowed Rancho to run out the clock with Newman out of timeouts.

Vadrawale, who returned Friday from missing several games with a broken hand, said he didn’t ask to be called on that last play, but Hotaling called for him.

“That’s a set we do often when we need something,” Hotaling said. “I would like to punt and pin them deep there with not a lot of time. It’s a little risky going for it there. But we couldn’t get our snaps all game long. So we were concerned with giving them a short field.

“We said let’s go for it, put them ball in Sai’s hands, and good things happen.”

And the multiple bad snaps were costly: after the Cougars’ first touchdown, a bad snap resulted in a botched point-after attempt, leaving Newman in front 7-6. Later in the first half, a Cougars field goal attempt saw a low snap that resulted in a blocked kick by Newman’s Nicholas Ayre, once again leaving Rancho behind.

At the end of the first half, a bad long snap on a Rancho punt near midfield almost resulted in a block for Newman.

At the beginning of the third quarter, a high snap saw the ball go flying over Keaney’s head to give the Cardinals the ball at the two. Rancho’s defense held and Newman settled for a 32-yard field goal by William Liu to extend their lead to 10-6.

“It was different people, too,” Hotaling of the night’s bad snaps from center. “Two different centers and two different long snappers on special teams. I think it’s mental. We just got to relax a little bit, take deep breaths and clean it up.”

Newman coach Richard Sanchez, despite missing multiple players (five per the roster provided by the team) die to COVID-19 protocols and having to call up several players from junior varsity to make the game happen, didn’t make excuses.

“The effort was amazing,” Sanchez said. “The young kids who had to play all game long. It was tough for them but they battled through.

“It was fun to see it. Young guys, open eyes. First varsity game, all that stuff was fun to witness and for us to be in the game, it was fun to see. Unfortunately, we came up on the short end.”

Rancho hosts Windsor next week in a game that will all but decide the NBL-Oak champion. Newman will host West County.