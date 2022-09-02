Game of the Week: Rancho takes on Redwood in home opener

Six catches for 165 yards and a TD in a 41-6 win over Tam.

8-of-14 passing, 194 yards, 2 TDs and 81 rushing yards on four carries in a 33-7 win over St. Bernard’s

Five catches for 70 yards, TD and an 85-yard kickoff return TD in a 42-14 loss to Center.

Eight catches for 95 yards with 2 TDs and an INT in a 42-16 win over Las Lomas.

22 for 28 passing, 326 yards with 5 total TDs (four passing) in a 42-16 win over Las Lomas.

Nine carries, 137 yards, 2 TDs and three catches for 74 yards in a 41-21 win over Terra Linda.

Returning after a season-ending knee injury last year, Brown is part of a three-headed backfield with Sam Janowsky and Jack Schubert. Rumbled 25 yards for a touchdown in their opener.

The senior signal-caller was 17-of-23 for 249 yards with four touchdowns against Wheatland.

Coach’s comment: “(Dylan) is an underrated receiver in the area. He’s tall at 6-4, long, rangy, fast, and had a beautiful touchdown against Las Lomas. He plays hard-nosed defense at corner, so he’s kind of an undervalued guy.”

Coach’s comment: “Sai has his way with most teams. If you’ve never caught a Rancho game before and seen this kid play, I can’t recommend it enough; he’s a human highlight reel out there. You’ll notice him pretty immediately.”

Coach’s comment: After his big performance through the air last week, “We’re just looking for him to keep that going as far as completion percentage. It’s pretty incredible against a good team.”

Here are a few players to watch from each team:

Coming off of a 42-16 victory at Las Lomas last week, the Cougars will look to continue their strong start as they host Marin County’s Redwood in their home opener.

“We expected a fairly high ranking, just because of the talent we have and what we did last year with underclassmen, who are all coming back,” head coach Gehrig Hotaling said. “Something we’ve been talking about for a long time is just fighting human nature, not reading into stuff, just a blackout on all the noise … we got a good team here and we don’t want to be overconfident in any situation.”

It could be dangerous to be overconfident about the visiting Giants, who finished fourth last year in a stacked Marin County Athletic League that featured state champions San Marin and Marin Catholic.

“We’re looking forward to a good game,” Hotaling said. “We haven’t played Redwood since I was a player here, and Rancho’s first playoff victory in the year 2000, so it’s nice to be able to play a Marin team.”

Redwood is led by senior quarterback Brady Weingart, a 6-3 gunslinger who threw for 284 yards and four touchdowns in the Giants’ opener against Wheatland.

Weingart hit four different receivers for scores: Miles Grossman, Carter Bowman, Colin McGrath and Jack Schubert — who also teamed up with Lincoln Brown and Sam Janowsky to account for 150 total yards rushing.

Hotaling and his staff have caught on to the unpredictability of the Giants’ passing attack that has led to their early success.

“It’s kind of a mixed bag,” Hotaling said. “There’s nothing we can really hone in on to be like, ‘This is their favorite play.’ It’s a big mix in their passing game.”

The Cougars, however, have a pretty good quarterback of their own. Senior Liam Keaney might just be one of the most underrated quarterbacks in Northern California. Against Las Lomas, Keaney was 22-of-28 for 326 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 23 yards and a score.

The key difference, however, could be the weapons around the Rancho signal-caller.

On the outside, Keaney has a healthy mix of talent and experience that could give the Giants’ secondary issues on Friday night.

Against the Knights last week, senior and Cal commit Sailasa “Sai” Vadrawale had eight catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Dylan Gagnon caught three passes for 63 yards and a touchdown, while junior Ananias Walker had four catches for 62 yards.

Junior Tupotu Hale is a Swiss Army knife of sorts, as he led the Cougars with 86 all-purpose yards in the win at Las Lomas.

Redwood is the second test in a tough schedule for the Cougars. They stay at home next week against Sacramento before heading to defending state champion Vanden in Week 3. Rancho beat Vanden last year in an overtime thriller that was highlighted by a Malik Cleveland interception for the Cougars.

“We just want to focus all our attention on our next opponent, but easier said than done,” Hotaling admitted. “Our goal as coaches is to keep these kids motivated, hungry, and keep their sights on their goals. If we do that, I think we’ll be all right.”