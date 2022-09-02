Subscribe

Game of the Week: Rancho takes on Redwood in home opener

KIENAN O'DOHERTY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 1, 2022, 5:41PM
SCHEDULE

Thursday:

Santa Rosa at Petaluma, 7 p.m.

Friday:

Montgomery at Bethel, 7 p.m.

Maria Carrillo at Casa Grande, 7 p.m.

Northgate at Ukiah, 7 p.m.

Redwood at Rancho Cotate, 7 p.m.

San Marin at Analy, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Sonoma Valley, 7 p.m.

Windsor at Escalon, 7:30 p.m.

Cardinal Newman at Vacaville, 7:30 p.m.

Cloverdale at Piner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday:

Healdsburg at Novato, 2 p.m.

St. Vincent at Incline Village, Nevada, 6 p.m.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Redwood at Rancho Cotate, 7 p.m.

Coming off of a 42-16 victory at Las Lomas last week, the Cougars will look to continue their strong start as they host Marin County’s Redwood in their home opener.

Here are a few players to watch from each team:

Rancho Cotate (1-0, 0-0), last week: 42-16 win at Las Lomas

Liam Keaney, senior, quarterback:

Coach’s comment: After his big performance through the air last week, “We’re just looking for him to keep that going as far as completion percentage. It’s pretty incredible against a good team.”

Sailasa “Sai” Vadrawale, senior, defensive back/wide receiver:

Coach’s comment: “Sai has his way with most teams. If you’ve never caught a Rancho game before and seen this kid play, I can’t recommend it enough; he’s a human highlight reel out there. You’ll notice him pretty immediately.”

Dylan Gagnon, senior, wide receiver/defensive back

Coach’s comment: “(Dylan) is an underrated receiver in the area. He’s tall at 6-4, long, rangy, fast, and had a beautiful touchdown against Las Lomas. He plays hard-nosed defense at corner, so he’s kind of an undervalued guy.”

Redwood (1-0, 0-0), last week: 35-0 win at Wheatland

Brady Weingart, senior, quarterback

The senior signal-caller was 17-of-23 for 249 yards with four touchdowns against Wheatland.

Lincoln Brown, senior, running back

Returning after a season-ending knee injury last year, Brown is part of a three-headed backfield with Sam Janowsky and Jack Schubert. Rumbled 25 yards for a touchdown in their opener.

Jackson Feinberg, junior, defensive line

The 6-2, 205-pound lineman recorded a crucial sack in the win over Wheatland.

STATS STARS

Sammy Long, senior quarterback, Analy:

19-of-23 passing for 265 yards, 3 TDs in a 67-28 win over Pinole Valley.

Jaden Brady, senior running back, Analy:

12 carries, 65 yards, 2 TDs in a 67-28 win over Pinole Valley.

Santino Acevedo, senior, running back, Cardinal Newman:

Six carries for 120 yards, 2 TDs in a 34-7 win over San Leandro.

Silas Pologeorgis, senior, running back/wide receiver, Petaluma:

Nine carries, 137 yards, 2 TDs and three catches for 74 yards in a 41-21 win over Terra Linda.

Liam Keaney, senior, quarterback Rancho Cotate:

22 for 28 passing, 326 yards with 5 total TDs (four passing) in a 42-16 win over Las Lomas.

Sailasa Vadrawale, senior, wide receiver/defensive back, Rancho Cotate:

Eight catches for 95 yards with 2 TDs and an INT in a 42-16 win over Las Lomas.

Hudson Giarritta, sophomore, wide receiver, Sonoma Valley:

Five catches for 70 yards, TD and an 85-yard kickoff return TD in a 42-14 loss to Center.

Jaret Bosarge, senior, quarterback, St. Vincent:

8-of-14 passing, 194 yards, 2 TDs and 81 rushing yards on four carries in a 33-7 win over St. Bernard’s

Kai Hall, senior, running back, St. Vincent:

Had 12 carries for 81 yards, 2 TDs, in a 33-7 win over St. Bernard’s

Hayden Anderson, sophomore, wide receiver, Windsor:

Six catches for 165 yards and a TD in a 41-6 win over Tam.

Coming off a 42-16 rout of Las Lomas in Week 1, Rancho Cotate is looking to continue the strong start of the 2022 campaign in Friday’s home opener.

The defending North Bay League Oak division champions and The Press Democrat’s No. 1 prep football team for the second week in a row will face Marin County's Redwood High in the Game of the Week.

“We expected a fairly high ranking, just because of the talent we have and what we did last year with underclassmen, who are all coming back,” head coach Gehrig Hotaling said. “Something we’ve been talking about for a long time is just fighting human nature, not reading into stuff, just a blackout on all the noise … we got a good team here and we don’t want to be overconfident in any situation.”

It could be dangerous to be overconfident about the visiting Giants, who finished fourth last year in a stacked Marin County Athletic League that featured state champions San Marin and Marin Catholic.

“We’re looking forward to a good game,” Hotaling said. “We haven’t played Redwood since I was a player here, and Rancho’s first playoff victory in the year 2000, so it’s nice to be able to play a Marin team.”

Redwood is led by senior quarterback Brady Weingart, a 6-3 gunslinger who threw for 284 yards and four touchdowns in the Giants’ opener against Wheatland.

Weingart hit four different receivers for scores: Miles Grossman, Carter Bowman, Colin McGrath and Jack Schubert — who also teamed up with Lincoln Brown and Sam Janowsky to account for 150 total yards rushing.

Hotaling and his staff have caught on to the unpredictability of the Giants’ passing attack that has led to their early success.

“It’s kind of a mixed bag,” Hotaling said. “There’s nothing we can really hone in on to be like, ‘This is their favorite play.’ It’s a big mix in their passing game.”

The Cougars, however, have a pretty good quarterback of their own. Senior Liam Keaney might just be one of the most underrated quarterbacks in Northern California. Against Las Lomas, Keaney was 22-of-28 for 326 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 23 yards and a score.

The key difference, however, could be the weapons around the Rancho signal-caller.

On the outside, Keaney has a healthy mix of talent and experience that could give the Giants’ secondary issues on Friday night.

Against the Knights last week, senior and Cal commit Sailasa “Sai” Vadrawale had eight catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Dylan Gagnon caught three passes for 63 yards and a touchdown, while junior Ananias Walker had four catches for 62 yards.

Junior Tupotu Hale is a Swiss Army knife of sorts, as he led the Cougars with 86 all-purpose yards in the win at Las Lomas.

Redwood is the second test in a tough schedule for the Cougars. They stay at home next week against Sacramento before heading to defending state champion Vanden in Week 3. Rancho beat Vanden last year in an overtime thriller that was highlighted by a Malik Cleveland interception for the Cougars.

“We just want to focus all our attention on our next opponent, but easier said than done,” Hotaling admitted. “Our goal as coaches is to keep these kids motivated, hungry, and keep their sights on their goals. If we do that, I think we’ll be all right.”

