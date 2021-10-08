Game of the Week: Santa Rosa, Montgomery renew rivalry in NBL-Redwood opener

With nonleague play over, coaches have been able to reflect on the beginning of their seasons and which of their players most impressed them in the early going. Here’s what they said.

The cross-city rivalry football game between Santa Rosa and Montgomery high schools brings about some conflicting feelings for opposing head coaches Roy Keegan and Vertis Patton.

Patton, in his fourth season leading the Vikings, graduated from Santa Rosa in 1993 and played against Montgomery during his prep days, although he never was on the winning side.

“We had a close game my junior year with guys on my staff, Coco Grayer and DeVaughn Jenkins, they played for Montgomery at the time I was at Santa Rosa and I think it was a 13-10 game or something,” Patton said. “It was close, but they won.”

Keegan, currently in his second year at the helm of the Panthers’ varsity team, served on the Vikings’ staff for six years before coming to Santa Rosa in 2017. His kids even attended and graduated from Montgomery.

“It’s always been a fun week, even when I was coaching at Monty,” Keegan said. “There’s a rivalry on the field with the players, yes, and some of the alumni base always makes sure they know to ‘Beat Monty.’ But in the end, all these kids have known each other, grew up together, and just happen to be at different schools right now.”

One of the oldest and most spirited rivalries in Sonoma County will be renewed on Friday when the Panthers host the Vikings to open play in the North Bay League-Redwood Division in the Press Democrat’s Game of the Week. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Other than positioning for the league race, the Vikings and Panthers will be playing for a relatively new piece of hardware, the Ralph Fravel Trophy. Named in honor of the late Santa Rosa police officer who passed away in 2018 and worked at both football programs during his life, it was introduced to the rivalry last season and currently resides at Montgomery after the Vikings won 14-6 in the only meeting between the two in the spring.

“It’s just a way to honor Ralph, who coached at both schools,” Keegan said. “Just a good all-around person.”

Montgomery will enter the contest against their crosstown rival at 3-2 overall and as one of the favorites alongside St. Vincent to win the league title. The Panthers (3-3) come in as underdogs but winners of three of their last four, and knowing that a win on Friday could potentially change the landscape of the league race.

“I think the importance of this game is not lost on the kids, that the winner would pretty much be in the driver’s seat for a league championship,” Keegan said. “Obviously, you have to play the season out, but Montgomery is going to be one of the top teams along with St. Vincent. Our kids know the importance of each of these four league games.”

The Panthers deploy a devastating rushing attack that’s currently averaging 238 yards per game and is led by senior Carlitos Pardo, who himself is averaging 140 yards on the ground per contest. On the season he has 841 rushing yards, which is tops in the entire North Coast Section, and has rushed for nine of the Panthers’ 21 total touchdowns.

Santa Rosa has been a bit of a tough-luck team this year. Other than a blowout loss to Casa Grande, its other two losses have been decided by a total of eight points mainly due to some inopportune turnovers and penalties.

But Keegan feels his team has fixed those mistakes and is in a better place as it enters league play. The Panthers picked up a big 29-22 win over Maria Carrillo two weeks ago and then beat Terra Linda 32-8 last week to move back to .500.

“The kids have learned to play with adversity,” he said. “It doesn’t faze them to be in close games, which is good because all of our games are going to be close.”

Montgomery, meanwhile, is coming off its bye week following a convincing 38-20 win over West County, which served as a coming-out party for new starting quarterback Lucas Foye. The junior passed for 281 yards and a pair of touchdowns and rushed for three more scores.

Patton said his team was missing more than 10 players, a handful of them starters, against West County due to injury.

“To be able to come out and have our backups play well, I thought that was big because we didn’t have a starting running back at all and we were missing a linebacker and some linemen,” he said. “So for them to come out and play how they did — control the game, control the line of scrimmage — I thought that was really big for our team and a confidence builder going into this game.”

