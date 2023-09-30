Game of the Week: Santa Rosa turns in season’s best performance in 28-9 win over Piner

Santa Rosa executed its game plan to perfection to keep its winning streak over Piner alive for another year.

The Panthers got four redzone stops and ran for 281 yards as a team in a 28-9 road win over the Prospectors on Friday night in the Press Democrat’s Game of the Week. It was the best all-around performance of the season for Santa Rosa (2-3) and pushes its record over Piner (3-2) to 7-0 over its last seven meetings since 2015.

“Very happy for our kids,” said Santa Rosa head coach Roy Keegan. “They’ve been through a lot. It’s a great team win. Our defense came up with a great effort, holding a very explosive offense to seven points. I’m just elated for our guys.”

The Panthers got off to an auspicious start as their opening drive ended in a safety a punt snap that sailed out of the back of the end zone, but they responded by scoring 21 unanswered points over the next two quarters to take a commanding lead. Piner had ample chances to score but a new defensive scheme Santa Rosa installed this week kept the Prospectors frustrated all night.

It was a “bend, don’t break” sort of performance from the Panthers’ defense as Piner sophomore quarterback Sokhayne Prak threw for over 300 yards but the Prospectors were unsuccessful on all four of their trips into the red zone. Their lone touchdown was a 23-yard strike from Prak to Jaden Hernandez, who had a game-high 175 receiving yards on six catches, to make it 21-9 midway through the third quarter.

“We put in a good defensive plan this week and really put a lot of effort in,” said Santa Rosa defensive end Cooper Lee, who had two sacks in the game. “That’s exactly how we wanted it go. Offense was a little shaky at times but our defense clutched up.”

Santa Rosa’s run-heavy offense was effective most of the night. The Panthers clawed out 281 yards on the ground as a team on 45 carries and had three players rush for scores. Adan Lemus led the way with 96 rushing yards on 12 carries with a score, sophomore Daniel Mills had 79 yards on nine carries with a touchdown and Michael Mendoza got into the endzone with 36 rushing yards. Lemus also had a fumble recovery on defense in the first half and touchdowns were the first of the season for all three players.

Keegan also highlighted the play of senior quarterback Nolan Bankston, who totaled 66 yards but was nearly flawless in captaining the Panthers’ deceptive running plays.

“Nolan didn’t have a statistically great game as a thrower but he did a great job running the offense and carrying out his fakes just to slow some guys down a little bit to get us moving,” said Keegan.

After Piner took its early 2-0 lead, Mills was the first one to find the end zone, capping off a 10-play, 91-yard drive with a short run early in the second quarter. After Lemus’ fumble recovery, the Panthers scored again on their next possession, a 10-play drive that started at midfield and ate up nearly six minutes off the clock and ended with a hard seven-yard run from Mendoza.

Santa Rosa’s ground and pound offense is working. 10-play, 55-yard drive ends with a 7-yard TD from Michael Mendoza.



Panthers had a big 4th down conversion to keep the drive alive.



14-2, Santa Rosa. 1:51 till half. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/Y0cX357RT3 — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) September 30, 2023

Piner nearly answered back with a quick drive with under two minutes left till half, but Lee’s second sack of the game on fourth-and-10 from Santa Rosa’s 20 ended the drive with six seconds to go and kept the score 14-2 at the half.

Halftime: Santa Rosa 14, Piner 2



Panthers’ defense with a big first half. Cooper Lee closes things out with his 2nd sack of the game.



SR also averaging just over 6 yards per play on offense. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/uTVEpDUc8a — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) September 30, 2023

The Panthers added their third straight score on their first possession of the second half, this one ending in a nine-yard scamper for Lemus to open up a 21-2 advantage.

Piner’s offense finally showed its flash on the following drive with big gains of 35, 16 and 23 yards, the last of which was Prak’s strike to Hernandez to cut the deficit to 21-9.

Piner’s offense start to warm up. Sokhayne Prak to @jalenleo2 for a 23-yard TD. 21-9, 5:18 Q3. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/ot38Tmub4c — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) September 30, 2023

The Prospector then forced a Santa Rosa punt and looked poised to make this a one-score game after Prak found Hernandez on a huge 86-yard catch and run that ended at Santa Rosa’s seven. But once again, the Panthers’ defense stood tall, forcing a turnover on downs with three straight incompletions.

Another opportunity came for Piner on its very next possession as its worked its way down to Santa Rosa’s 12 but the Prospectors struggles continued as four straight incompletions ended the drive with no points.

As the cherry on top, senior defensive back Sir Jalen Jones intercepted Prak on Piner’s final possession and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown to put the game on ice. Jones had dropped two other easily interceptable passes earlier in the game, but he made sure not to miss his final chance.

“It was amazing,” he said. “I saw it right there and I was able to grab it and take it back. I’ve had my grandpa on my mind this whole game. He recently passed, so that one was important. Taking that back, after dropping those first two, I knew I had to make up for it.”

Prak finished with a career-high 311 passing but was 14-for-43 on attempts.

“It was a tough night for us in the redzone,” said Piner head coach Ronnie Cummings. “All credit to Santa Rosa, they had a great game plan and they executed it really well but I think if we do a better job of executing in the red zone, it’s a very different game.”

Santa Rosa begins North Bay League-Oak play next week at Windsor (3-1-1) while Piner will play at St. Vincent (4-1) next Saturday at 2 p.m. in the opening week of NBL-Redwood play.

“So far, best all-around performance we’ve had, by far,” said Keegan. “It’s good going into league. We know it’s going to be tough but if we can move the ball like we did tonight, we’ll be OK. Our defense has been playing really well all year. Elated. Elate for our kids.”

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.