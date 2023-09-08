Game of the Week: Ukiah hosts Casa Grande in crucial Division 3 clash

Time to take a trip to Ukiah.

The Press Democrat’s Game of the Week goes from Sonoma County to Mendocino County as the Wildcats welcome Casa Grande for a Friday night matchup with potential playoff implications down the road in the North Coast Section’s Division 3.

Last year, it was Ukiah (1-10) that came into Petaluma and beat the Gauchos (1-1), winning 27-20. Both teams lost loads of offensive talent from last year, and with the arrival of coach Paul Cronin on the Ukiah sideline, these squads now look vastly different.

Let’s start with the Gauchos (No. 5 in The Press Democrat’s rankings), who bounced back after a tough opening-week loss to No. 2 Cardinal Newman to trounce Berkeley 42-6. Casa’s defense woke up in that game, accounting for 57 total tackles, with 39 solo. Senior defensive back Andrew Antonio put on a show, taking two interceptions to the house to go along with his eight total tackles.

While Ukiah’s front is no doubt a force, the Gauchos counter with a solid line of their own. That starts with Kodi Cornelius, the reigning Vine Valley Athletic League lineman of the year who had three sacks in his last game. Also on that line is AJ Ferrando, a senior offensive lineman who was featured in our 100-Yard Walk video:

At the quarterback position, Danny Mercado has yet to have his breakout game, as he threw three interceptions last Friday night. But Mercado is as dangerous as any quarterback in the area, and Cronin certainly acknowledges that.

“I love the way (Mercado) plays,” Cronin said. “He’s kind of got a toughness about him and has confidence and makes plays in and out of the pocket. He’s one of the best quarterbacks I’ve seen on film so far this year.

“For us, it’ll be a challenge and it’s always great to play a well-organized team,” he continued. “I’m excited to see how our kids do.”

As far as the Wildcats are concerned, their resurgence under Cronin took a hit last week against Dublin, where three second-half pick-sixes ultimately sealed their fate in a 49-14 loss. After beating Montgomery by 34 points in the opening week, the tables were certainly turned.

Despite the loss, Ukiah’s weapons still showed out. Junior wide receiver Omaurie Phillips-Porter, who is having a breakout season so far, hauled in nine catches for 135 yards with two touchdowns. That brings his season total so far to 237 yards receiving on 15 catches, with four touchdowns.

On the opposite side, senior receiver Tony Zacarias caught seven catches for 55 yards. Along with Jaxon Page — a big, 6-foot-5 wideout — the trio will be a handful for Casa’s secondary in what will be a key matchup to watch.

“We’re not judging them based off a loss at Dublin, and we’re not judging them based off a win over Montgomery,” Casa Grande head coach John Antonio said. “They have athletes and are well coached. Paul is going to be Paul and he’s going to take advantage of the things that you give him. They’re really good — and let’s be honest, they came in here last year and beat us up. Add Paul into the mix with those players, and you have something good there.”

One concern for Ukiah is the ongoing suspensions of two-way players Shay Parrish and Zach Martinez. Both were ejected during the Montgomery game for fighting, and will be serving the second of a three-game suspension this week.

North Bay/Vine Valley crossover games always seem to entertain, and this one could continue that trend. Buckle your seat belts — the Gauchos and Wildcats are about to put on a show.

