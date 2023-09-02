Game of the Week: Windsor falls to Escalon in high-scoring battle

All Friday night, Windsor and Escalon traded blow for blow.

Multiple long, plodding, run-heavy drives from the visiting Cougars were answered in rapid succession by the Jaguars. Not a surprise in a battle of two high-powered yet distinctly different offenses. The same thing happened in their meeting last year, when they combined for over 80 points in a shootout in the Central Valley.

And just like last year, Escalon got the last laugh, spoiling Windsor’s season opener 42-39 in another shootout.

The game came down to a few crucial plays in the second half, maybe the biggest among them a clutch touchdown on fourth down from Escalon quarterback Donovan Rezevink, a score that gave the Cougars (3-0) a two-score advantage with five minutes left.

Windsor (0-1) was able to answer on its next possession but was unable to recover the ensuing onside kick. Like they did all night, the Cougars got the first down they needed with the last of their 315 rushing yards on the night to wind out the clock.

“A few things go our way and we’re right there,” Windsor head coach DJ Sexton said. “Obviously we made a few mistakes. … but super proud of our team. I think we showed a lot of heart tonight against a state champion-caliber team and a team that’s probably going to be playing into December again.”

Momentum swings

Escalon’s 13-yard fourth-down score was one of several game-changing plays in the second half.

The Jaguars, trailing 14-13 at halftime, came out of the locker room aggressive on offense. They scored on their first two drives of the third to leap out to a 25-14 lead. Junior star Hayden Anderson accounted for 70 of his team’s 74 yards - including a six-yard touchdown catch - on the opening drive before Gunnar Erickson, after an Escalon three-and-out, took the first play of Windsor’s next drive 69 yards to the house on a catch-and-run.

But the game flipped over the next few possessions.

Escalon responded quickly with a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive to make it 25-20 before junior defensive end Ryan Lewis picked off Windsor quarterback Judson Anderson and returned it 20 yards for a score. The two-point try was good and suddenly, in the blink of an eye, the Jaguars went from being up two scores to down 28-25.

“That was a great play by (Lewis),” Sexton said. “He spun off a block and flatlined it for a pick-six. That was a huge play.”

To make matters worse, the Jaguars had a 60-yard touchdown run on the first play of their very next possession wiped away due to a hold. That possession eventually ended in Judson Anderson’s second interception of the game, which Escalon converted into points early in the fourth quarter. An eight-yard touchdown run from Jamin Miller made it 35-25 seconds into the frame.

From the 4:01 mark of the third quarter to the 11:54 mark of the fourth, the Cougars scored 21 unanswered points.

But even with the game slipping away, the Jaguars kept up the fight.

After Escalon’s early score in the fourth, Windsor answered quickly, needing just two minutes to score to make it 35-31. Wyatt Morris found the end zone on a five-yard run.

But Escalon’s fourth-down touchdown capped their next drive, once again making it a two-score game with five minutes left.

“We stop them there, who knows what happens?” Sexton said.

The Jaguars did everything they could down the stretch as they answered with a scoring drive that took just three minutes off the clock, making it 42-39 with an onside kick to follow.

Windsor even recovered the onside kick, but the officials ruled the ball was touched before it traveled the necessary distance. Escalon got the ball back and ran out the clock to cap the win.

“It’s a tough one to swallow, but we’ll bounce back and learn from it tomorrow morning in film,” Sexton said. “We’ll grow from this and get better.”

Clash of styles

It wasn’t a surprise this was going to be a battle of two very different offenses, Escalon with its run-heavy Wing-T and Windsor with its speed and athleticism on the outside.

But even still, the numbers are startling.

At halftime, with Escalon leading 14-13, Windsor had run just 12 plays and had possession for four minutes. Escalon, meanwhile, had 39 plays and possession of the ball for the remaining 20 minutes.

The time of possession numbers evened out a bit in the second half but at game’s end, Windsor had run 46 plays to Escalon’s 66. Fifty three of Escalon’s plays were runs and 35 on Windsor’s were passes.

Offense galore

If you liked offense, this was the game for you.

Let’s rattle off some numbers.

Windsor finished with 421 total yards of offense, 361 through the air thanks to a great outing from senior quarterback Judson Anderson, who completed 26-of-35 passes with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Hayden Anderson, unsurprisingly, had a monster game, leading all receivers with 12 catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns, including a spectacular one-handed snag in the second half.

This dude.



Ridiculous one-handed TD catch for @HAnderson_2025. He had all but 4 of Windsor’s 74 yards on that drive. Two TD receptions tonight. 2pt try no good.



Erickson also went well over 100 yards, finishing with seven catches for 144 yards with a touchdown.

Joseph Campbell hauled in four catches for 44 yards with a touchdown, an eight-yard grab for Windsor’s first points and Wyatt Morris had 29 rushing yards with a touchdown and had a 10-yard touchdown reception as well in the second half.

Escalon put up similarly impressive numbers on the ground.

Joshua Graham had 161 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns, Miller had two touchdowns with 81 yards on 15 carries and Talan Reider added 70 rushing yards on 13 carries with a 13-yard touchdown reception.

“They do a great job with their offense and I thought we really had them off-balance on defense early and then we made a few turnovers that hurt us,” Sexton said. “Overall, really proud of the performance and, again, we’ll get better from this. This game is going to make us so much better.”

