Game of the Week: Windsor hosts American Canyon, eyeing return to NCS title game

Windsor wide receiver Hayden Anderson had 196 receiving yards, a career-high, last week against College Park. He also caught a touchdown and had two interceptions on defense, the second time this year he’s caught a touchdown and had a pick.

American Canyon quarterback Kaleb Anderson has six games with at least 120 yards rushing and two games with at least 100 yards passing and rushing this year.

American Canyon rushed for a season-high 426 yards last week against Casa Grande behind a career outing from Kapono Liu, who rushed for 270 yards on 35 carries with two scores.

American Canyon averages 7.4 yards per carry, 292 rushing yards per game and has four games over 300 rushing yards as a team this season.

Windsor, the defending North Coast Section Division 3 prep football champion, will have a chance this weekend to make it back to the section title game.

The No. 2 seed Jaguars (9-2) will serve as host to No. 3 seed American Canyon (8-3) from the nearby Vine Valley Athletic League in The Press Democrat’s Game of the Week in an NCS Division 3 semifinal that kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday at Windsor High School.

“We think they’re a really good team,” Windsor head coach DJ Sexton said. “Obviously a very good running team, a physical team, so we have a lot of respect for these guys and are really preparing hard and we’re excited about the matchup.”

The winner advances to play either No. 1 seed El Cerrito (11-0) or No. 5 seed Northgate (7-4), from the other Division 3 semifinal taking place on Friday, for the section title next week

College Park incident

Windsor enters this weekend coming off a 41-15 first-round win over College Park that ended in controversy. The game was called by the officials with two minutes left in the fourth quarter after a College Park defender delivered a late hit to the head of Windsor’s backup quarterback Tyler Swanson as he was taking a knee to end the game.

Sexton accused College Park after the game of “really scary plays” and “cheap shots” beyond the hit to Swanson. Mt. Diablo Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Adam Clark issued an apology to Windsor for the incident over the weekend. The school also told the Bay Area News Group that it is further investigating Sexton’s accusations.

The initial story of Sexton’s accusations was picked up by several other media outlets. While he said the incident was unfortunate, Sexton still feels that bringing attention to it was necessary.

“There has to be something done, there has to be more of a stringent punishment and until that’s done then these things are going to go unknown or with a slap on the wrist — you know, ‘we’re going to investigate’ and then it’s just a one-game suspension,” he said Wednesday. “There really does need to be something done, not just in our case, but just so it doesn’t happen again.

“We’re dealing with players’ lives and kids’ well-being and that’s our job as adults, is to protect the youth, and I think if we’re not doing a good job of that, then these things do need attention brought to them,” he said. “We’re not happy it had to be us doing it, but at the same time it’s got to stop.”

Sexton added that Swanson has cleared concussion protocol but hasn’t practiced this week due to illness.

On American Canyon

Windsor feels well prepared for the Wolves, who come into the semifinal after knocking off Casa Grande 34-7 last week. But the Jaguars aren’t underestimating any opponent, especially at this time of year.

“We think we match up really well, but we know that it’s going to be a huge challenge for us,” Sexton said. “We’re definitely facing a team that has basically three or four different guys that can run the ball very effectively. Obviously their quarterback is a very special player and they do a very good job at what they do.”

The Wolves, who finished tied with Vintage atop the VVAL at 5-1, have won their last four behind a potent rushing attack and a stout defense.

Offensively, they’re led by senior dual-threat quarterback Kaleb Anderson, who has passed for 955 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions and is also the team’s leading rusher with 1,174 yards and 17 touchdowns. Senior Kapono Liu (1,034 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns) and junior Ojani Castillo (621 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns) can also wreak havoc on the ground.

But Sexton feels that Windsor is as prepared as they’ll ever be, specifically on defense, for a matchup like Friday’s.

“We feel like we’re playing our best football right now and what we really like is the defensive side,” he said. “We feel like we’ve really improved on that side of the ball from where we were earlier in the year.”

