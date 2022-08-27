Game of the Week: Windsor makes statement in 41-6 rout

Windsor got its 2022 season off to a resounding start, routing visiting Tamalpais 41-6 in its first game under new head coach Dean Sexton.

The Jaguars, the No. 3 team in The Press Democrat’s preseason rankings and the defending North Coast Section Division 3 champs, put forth a complete effort on both sides of the ball in the win. They intercepted Tam quarterback Braden Young twice and put up nearly 300 yards of offense in the first half as they raced out to a 35-0 lead at the break and never looked back.

“I thought we came out strong and established the run game,” Sexton said. “Our O-line did a really good job of getting some movement at the point of attack and obviously getting the ball to our playmakers, like Hayden Anderson, helped. And I thought our defense really came out of the gates and played hard. Linemen flew around on defense, so I was really proud of the effort on both sides of the ball and also special teams.

“Proud of the way our guys came out strong.”

Here are some key takeaways from the game:

Hayden Anderson primed for a huge season

If Friday was any indication, the sophomore wide receiver/defensive back who took the North Bay by storm last year is primed for bigger and better things this fall. He finished the night with six receptions for 165 yards and a touchdown, all in the first half. He also had a few pass breakups and dropped an interception that probably would have gone for six.

Windsor WR/DB @HAnderson_2025 had 5 catches for 165 yards with a TD, all in the first half. Great start to what should be a huge sophomore season. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/jlSVolUJ28 — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) August 27, 2022

His final two catches were probably his most impressive. He hauled in a 33-yard deep shot in the red zone that set up the Jaguars’ fourth touchdown of the night, and then on the first play of their next possession juked and ran his way to an 83-yard touchdown on a screen pass that put the game on the ice before the halftime buzzer even rang.

Anderson looked faster and more explosive than anyone else on the field on Friday night and you can guarantee this won’t be the last time that happens.

Windsor’s arsenal on full display

Six different Jaguars found the end zone Friday in all different fashions. Sophomore Wyatt Morris, part of a 77-yard rushing effort in the first half, got the scoring started with a nine-yard run in the first. Junior quarterback Judson Anderson then did the same on the next same possession, powering in from 12 yards out.

Junior wide receiver/defensive back Gunnar Erickson provided a huge highlight to make it 21-0, taking an interception 80 yards to the house midway through the second quarter.

Big night for @GunnarErickson4, who had his first varsity TD on an 80-yard pick-6. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/3FL5CzmwOv — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) August 27, 2022

Junior Dominic Morris then added a short rushing touchdown before Hayden Anderson officially put the rout on with his 83-yard touchdown catch and run. For good measure, junior running back Max McFerren had the final score from four yards out late in the third.

“We have a lot of weapons,” Sexton said. “We’re four-deep at running back so we wanted to get those guys some carries, see what they could do, but yeah, we have a lot of weapons in space and then I thought our running backs ran super hard and secured the ball pretty well.”

Defense showed out

Tam quarterback Braden Young threw only four interceptions last season, but the Jaguars nearly made him match that total on Friday. He had two in the first half alone to end consecutive possessions. August Kingwell hauled in the first — Windsor couldn’t capitalize after Judson Anderson lost a fumble a few plays later — and Gunnar Erickson had the other, which he took back for an 80-yard pick-six that was effectively the backbreaker for Tam.

Young finished 17 for 36 for 230 yards with a touchdown and two picks but nearly 100 of those yards and the score came in garbage time.

Some thoughts from @WHSCA_ATHLETICS first-year head coach Dean Sexton after opening the season with a 41-6 win over Tam.



“I think this team is just scratching the surface.” #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/eNlLlilVRH — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) August 27, 2022

“We worked all week long on containing their quarterback because we knew he liked to move around and then once he moved around keeping guys in coverages instead of coming up,” Sexton said. “Gunnar made a big play on that interception return that kind of sparked us and gave us a lot of momentum going into the rest of the game.”

Windsor also limited Tam to just two rushing yards for the game.

The Jaguars will hit the road next week for a tough battle at Escalon, a Sac-Joaquin Section powerhouse.

