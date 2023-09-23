Windsor is starting to find its groove.

The Jaguars, The Press Democrat’s second-ranked team, dispatched former head coach Paul Cronin and Ukiah 27-0 at home Friday night.

It’s the second straight win for the black and gold after beating Dublin 38-14 last week. The Jaguars (2-1-1) started the season 0-1-1 after losing to Escalon in Week 2 and tying Campolindo in Week 3. They had a bye opening week.

“I thought the defense played really well again,” Windsor head coach DJ Sexton said. “They carried it over from the second half of the Dublin game, and we had a great plan. I thought we came out, flew around and caused a lot of problems for them. They made it really easy for our offense, and we got great field position time after time. I’m proud of the guys; it’s a good win against a quality team.”

The first three Ukiah possessions resulted in three punts, with the best drive that Ukiah (2-3) put together right before the half. Using almost all of the second quarter, Ukiah’s offense made its way to the Windsor 19-yard line.

Quarterback Beau David, in his second start for the Wildcats, fumbled the snap and fell on it for a turnover on downs with 20 seconds remaining in the half. The Windsor defense had survived what turned out to be the biggest threat they faced in the game.

HALFTIME | Windsor 20, Ukiah 0



A long Ukiah drive stalls at the Windsor 20, with a turnover on downs. Beau David fumbles the snap, and that’ll send us into the half. Ukiah gets the ball to start the second half #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/4IYlgp1GgR — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) September 23, 2023

To cap off the strong defensive showing, junior Noah Strozewski came down with an interception that sent the Jaguars’ sideline into a riot. It’s the first interception of the year for the Windsor secondary (Hayden Anderson almost had one in the first half, but it dropped).

“I think the last two weeks we’ve shown a lot of improvement,” Sexton said. “We’ll keep getting better every week, and that’s always going to be our goal.”

Time to take a look at some more takeaways.

Sides of the story

While the scoreboard certainly tells one story, there were some positives that Cronin took from the game.

“This is the first time this year where I really felt proud of our guys leaving the field,” Cronin said. “Our guys played super aggressive, and they did some great things. Hayden made a great catch, then Gunnar made a great catch; those are plays you can’t defend. Our guys played super hard defensively; offensively, we need to clean up a bit, but that’s the most proud I’ve been of our team since I started coaching Ukiah.”

The return of Shay Parrish and Zach Martinez certainly made a difference. Parrish got the start at running back after Emery Mathis suffered a leg injury last week. Parrish rushed 13 times for 60 yards against an ever-improving Windsor front.

Ukiah’s defense also came up big in the second half, forcing a fumble in the third quarter after Windsor had driven to the Wildcats’ 3-yard line.

Windsor reloads

The Jaguars’ offense was efficient yet again in the first half, with quarterback Judson Anderson (9-of-10 passing for 152 yards and two scores) slicing up the Ukiah defense. He also had a rushing touchdown as well.

Hayden Anderson and Joseph Campbell were on the receiving end of the touchdown passes, both on one-on-one matchups in the end zone.

TOUCHDOWN WINDSOR! Jaguars convert on fourth and goal, as @JAnderson_2024’s pass finds @HAnderson_2025 for a five yard score. Windsor 7, Ukiah 0 6:27 Q1 #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/8LVizp80cc — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) September 23, 2023

Perhaps the best news for Windsor is that they have more weapons on the way. Rancho Cotate transfer Ananias Walker, who sat out the first four games due to transfer rules, will suit up in a Jaguar uniform for the first time next week at Eureka. Walker is a back-to-back first-team all-league defensive back and a three-star college recruit.

Friday’s win couldn’t have come at a better time, as the Jaguars are shifting gears, and fast.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.