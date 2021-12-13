Garoppolo throws 12-yard TD as 49ers beat Bengals in OT

CINCINNATI — Jimmy Garoppolo threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 26-23 in overtime Sunday.

Garoppolo completed five passes in the overtime drive, including a pair to tight end George Kittle, who was again San Francisco's offensive star.

On the final play, Aiyuk dove to the pylon and was initially ruled short, but a replay gave him the touchdown and San Francisco (7-6) a critical win.

Evan McPherson hit a 41-yard field goal in the opening possession of overtime to give the Bengals (7-6) a brief lead, their first of the day.

San Francisco's Robbie Gould missed a 47-yard field goal with 4 seconds left in regulation that would have been a game-winner.

That came after Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow found Ja'Marr Chase for two fourth-quarter touchdowns to claw back from a 20-6 deficit and tie the game with 1:19 left.

Deebo Samuel rushed for another score for San Francisco.

The Bengals had trouble getting out of their own way in the first half and lost their second straight, squandering a chance to take advantage of losses by AFC North foes Baltimore and Pittsburgh this week.

Two fumbled punts by Cincinnati returner Darius Phillips led to 10 first-half points for the 49ers. A taunting call against Bengals cornerback Vonn Bell extended the second of those Niners drives, which ended in a 14-yard TD pass from Garoppolo to Kittle that gave San Francisco a 17-6 halftime lead.

Garoppolo was 27 for 41 for 296 yards and two touchdowns.

Kittle, who had the first multi-touchdown game of his career last week, had 13 catches for 151 yards and a TD.

Burrow was 25 for 34 for 348 yards and two touchdowns. Tee Higgins had five catches for 114 yards. Chase had five for 77 yards and the two late TDs.

Injuries

49ers: LB Azeez Al-Shaair left with an elbow injury in the third quarter and didn't return.

Bengals: DE Trey Hendrickson suffered a back injury in the second quarter and was ruled out. ... RT Riley Reiff left with a left ankle injury in the fourth quarter and didn't return.

Up next

49ers: Host Atlanta next Sunday.

Bengals: At Denver next Sunday.