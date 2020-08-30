Gary von Raesfeld, new St. Vincent associate athletic director, dedicated to youth sports

For nearly 40 years, Gary von Raesfeld has had an intense passion for, and dedication to, St. Vincent de Paul High School athletics.

For most of that time, von Raesfeld has volunteered or worked part-time as a jack-of-all-trades to support the Mustangs’ athletic teams.

In December of last year, the Petaluma native was appointed to his dream job ― full-time associate director of athletics for St. Vincent.

His experience and knowledge of the inner workings of the school’s athletic department will be invaluable, as the private Petaluma Catholic school deals with COVID-19’s turbulent disruption of sports schedules, the transition to new coaching staffs in boys and girls basketball and the ongoing search for new baseball and volleyball coaches. The school’s teams are also joining the larger North Bay League.

“The state of athletics at St. Vincent’s is good and can only get better. We have great administrative support. There will be some challenges with being in the North Bay League, but some opportunities as well,” said von Raesfeld, 57. “I am an advocate for our students and our school. I have a connection to generations of families. I am one of the few people on campus that has a connection to our history. I take pride in that.”

Both of von Raesfeld’s parents are St. Vincent graduates and his extended family settled in Petaluma in the 1870s. After graduating from the school in 1981, von Raesfeld was an assistant coach for the Mustangs football team from 1983-1984.

He went to Santa Rosa Junior College and earned an associate degree in 1986 and then a bachelor’s in communication studies from Sacramento State in 1994. He worked for eight years in the wine and hospitality industry in Sonoma County in the 1990s and 2000s while volunteering to assist St. Vincent athletics as much as he could.

“Athletics is a part of student life. I am a big believer that there is a role (for athletics) in a private, Catholic school education in our world,” von Raesfeld said. “All this time ― whether as a student, school graduate, volunteer or employee ― athletics is where I have had an interest. The students are the reason for what I do.”

Mustangs coaches over the years have relied on von Raesfeld to take stats during games, help with game-day logistics, attend athletic meetings, scout other schools and assist in athletic operations. Gary Galloway, who coached football, baseball and basketball at the school for 40 years and recently retired, knows the value and intangibles that von Raesfeld contributed to the school’s athletic department over decades.

“Gary’s dedication and loyalty to the school has never wavered,” said Galloway, one of Sonoma County’s most legendary coaches. “Gary keeps himself knowledgeable. He has good rapport with other coaches in the area. He is the historian for the athletics at the school. St. Vincent’s is his extended family.”

While von Raesfeld’s role as a full-time employee might not be that much different than what he was doing for years as a volunteer or part-timer, he deserves the recognition, his colleagues said.

“Gary is a great guy ― he definitely deserves the spotlight. He put in the time and deserves to be full-time,” current St. Vincent football coach Trent Herzog said. “He is a walking encyclopedia for the school and the area. He keeps us up to date with our scouting.”

The football team has seen a resurgence under Herzog’s first two seasons.

“Trent is very committed to the kids in the program,” von Raesfeld said. “The kids love Trent.”

Working for new St. Vincent Athletic Director Tony Keefer, von Raesfeld has a range of duties, including game-day administration and logistics, social media, playoff paperwork, daily operations, working with and reviewing coaches, managing the booster club and communicating with players’ families.

While the school is close to hiring a new girls basketball coach, it did hire legendary longtime Cardinal Newman boys basketball coach Tom Bonfigli to revive the Mustangs’ program starting this upcoming season.

“I’ve known Tom for a long time. Tom is without question one of the top five Sonoma County coaches,” von Raesfeld said. “In everything Tom does, he is a teacher first. My interest as an athletic administrator is to remind coaches that they are a teacher first and foremost.”

One looming challenge for the athletic department is switching from the small-school North Central League I to the large-school North Bay League Oak Division. For a school with enrollment below 200 students, Mustangs athletic teams will likely be at a deficit when it comes to depth compared to other league schools.

“With the bigger league comes higher exposure. It will be a big challenge with the numbers,” von Raesfeld said. “Students at our school might play multiple sports because of the small size, where they might not at a bigger school.”

The facilities have gotten better at St. Vincent in the past 10-15 years, compared to the first half of von Raesfeld’s time at the school ― including the addition of a turf field used by multiple teams.

However, the compression of fall and winter sports caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will present a challenge.

“All of the sports are going to be overlapping,” von Raesfeld said. “Because of shared spaces there is going to be a facilities crunch. We are going to have to be flexible.”

Still, he is bullish on the school’s athletic program even with the uncertainty hovering over high school sports this year.

“Trent and Tom are the backbone of our coaching staff,” von Raesfeld said of the school’s recent big-name hires. “But who is to say come Dec. 14 if we will have football in Sonoma County? It’s a tough time, but it’s the real world we live in. We are trying to do everything we can for our students.”

Perhaps, someday, the new assistant athletic director will be inducted into the St. Vincent athletics hall of fame. For now, von Raesfeld said he could see himself involved in Mustangs athletics for another 10 to 20 years.

Galloway said von Raesfeld certainly deserves such an accolade and his full-time employment is a great development for the school.

“I think Gary becoming assistant AD is wonderful. He is being recognized and he appreciates that,” Galloway said. “He is going to do a great job.”

“I can’t speak highly enough of Gary. He is committed to the school and he is super helpful with athletics, especially football,” Herzog said. “Our coaches are very lucky to have Gary help out.”