The Niners have been banging this drum for years: Artificial turf isn’t fit for NFL games.

Sunday’s win over the Panthers was marred by a paragraph-long injury report, including serious injuries to some of the team’s best players. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley may have torn his ACL, safety Jimmie Ward broke his hand, and kicker Robbie Gould and defensive end Nick Bosa left with leg injuries. And while the Niners have been bitten by the injury bug all season, Sunday happened to be their first game on FieldTurf.

“If you’re not gonna mandate grass, why aren’t all turf fields the exact same turf so guys get used to playing on the same turf everywhere?” asked George Kittle, who escaped from the 37-15 win unscathed. “NBA guys don’t play on different wood, so what are we doing. ... I just wish we played on a surface that was similar every single week in and week out, so your body wouldn’t just be dealing with different crappy turf.”

Kittle added that by turf standards, the Panthers’ surface was fine, but the bar is low. “I thought it was an OK turf,” he said. “But turf’s turf. It is what it is. I’d much rather play on grass. That’s why I love Jed York. We have the nicest grass in the NFL.”

The team’s beef with turf dates back to at least 2020, when Bosa and Solomon Thomas tore their ACLs in a road game against the Jets. Fellow defensive lineman Arik Armstead called the MetLife turf “trash,” while Kyle Shanahan said it was “sticky.”

Linebacker Fred Warner referenced that notorious game on Sunday. “We keep circling around it going back to 2020 when we were at MetLife,” he said. “I don’t know what to say. I just show up and play.”

Players across multiple sports have long cited evidence and their personal feeling that turf is less safe; the U.S. women’s soccer team has raised the alarm about turf for years.

At the end of last season, as part of an ad stunt for a grass company, Bosa and Kittle called for turf to be banned. Deebo Samuel wasn’t part of the ad campaign but tweeted that “turf should be banned” after Odell Beckham tore his ACL on the Rams' synthetic surface during the Super Bowl.

Two of the three games before the Week 9 bye — at the Falcons and Rams — are on turf.