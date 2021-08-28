Get live updates: High school football in Sonoma County

After two years, high school football returns to the fall season in Sonoma County tonight.

The coronavirus pandemic wiped out the 2020 season, just the latest in a string of disruptions - wildfires, smoky skies - that have roiled the local prep football scene in recent years. Only a handful of games were completed this past spring.

And the turmoil still hasn’t ended, with Friday’s Piner-at-Casa Grande game among many postponed across Northern California due to wildfire haze and unhealthy air.

But other teams are going ahead tonight, including the debut of West County High School, the name of the newly merged Analy and El Molino schools. The mascot-less (for now) team hosts Santa Rosa.

To follow the action from that and other games around the area, see below: